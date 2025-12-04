Laura Cox – The Broken

French modern rock artist Laura Cox unveils the new music video for “The Broken,” one of the standout tracks from her current album Trouble Coming.

The song, a high-energy blend of pop-rock intensity and emotional depth, now receives a gripping visual interpretation that elevates its message even further.

What starts quietly soon erupts into a full emotional outburst, with Laura tearing the room apart in a moment of raw release. The chaos mirrors the song’s central themes: Addiction, mental pressure, and the fragile line between suppressing your emotions and finally letting them break through.

As the track unfolds, the music cuts through the apathy around her. Beer bottles crash, glasses shatter, and everyone in the room stands on the edge of breaking their own patterns.

“The Broken” is both a rallying cry and a mirror: Catchy, melodic, fiercely energetic, yet unafraid to confront the darker corners beneath the surface.

With this video, Laura Cox once again proves why she’s one of Europe’s most exciting modern rock voices: blending intensity, authenticity, and undeniable hooks into a story that hits hard and stays.

From high-octane guitar anthems to introspective slow-burners, Trouble Coming captures the spirit of a rock artist unafraid to evolve while staying true to her roots.

#lauracoxofficial