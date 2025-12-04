Laufey – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

LA-based Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey is premiering the official animated video for her take on the classic “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.”

Created by Scale Model Studios, directed by Jennifer Kidd, with creative direction from Junia Lin, the video portrays Laufey and her beloved Mei Mei The Bunny magically anticipating Santa’s arrival.

Last night, Laufey performed the song, as well as her rendition of “Santa Baby” and her holiday original “Christmas Magic,” on NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.”

She will also perform her hit single “Lover Girl” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” next Wednesday, December 10.

Moreover, Laufey’s chart-topping album A Matter of Time has been nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 68th GRAMMY® Awards. The nomination follows her 2024 win in the same category for her album Bewitched—the youngest artist ever to win in the category. The honor is the culmination of a massive year for Laufey. A Matter of Time, was released to widespread critical acclaim in August, debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the Jazz Albums chart (where it remains to this day). On the album, Laufey further crystalizes her singular sound—one still rooted in her beloved influences, but which forgoes any strict standards or rules. She teamed with a pair of co-producers, one comforting and familiar—Spencer Stewart who worked with Laufey on her first two albums —and one new to her but deeply attuned to artists looking to open up: Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran). Feeling sonically unrestrained gave Laufey the space to share new sides of herself while exploring sometimes heavier themes.

Laufey also recently wrapped the North American leg of her record-breaking A Matter of Time arena tour, and has confirmed further touring throughout the UK and Europe for 2026, with dates already sold-out at London’s O2, Paris’ Adidas Arena, Dublin’s 3Arena and more. See below for more details.

LAUFEY LIVE

December 12—iHeartRadio Jingle Ball—New York, NY SOLD OUT

December 14—iHeartRadio Jingle Ball—Boston, MA SOLD OUT

December 15—iHeartRadio Jingle Ball—Philadelphia, PA SOLD OUT

December 16—iHeartRadio Jingle Ball—Washington, DC SOLD OUT

February 18—Hallenstadion—Zürich CH

February 19—Mitsubishi Electric Halle—Dusseldorf DE SOLD OUT

February 22—Royal Arena—Copenhagen DK

February 24—Velodrom—Berlin DE

February 26—Stadthalle—Vienna, Austria

February 28—ING Arena—Brussels, BE SOLD OUT

March 1—Ziggo Dome—Amsterdam, NL SOLD OUT

March 2—Adidas Arena—Paris, FR SOLD OUT

March 4—Co-op Live —Manchester, UK

March 6—3Arena—Dublin, IE SOLD OUT

March 8—The O2—London, UK SOLD OUT

March 9—The O2—London, UK

March 11— ChorusLife Arena—Bergamo, Italy* SOLD OUT

March 14—Korinn Arena—Kopavogur, IS SOLD OUT

March 15—Korinn Arena—Kopavogur, IS

March 21—Coliseu dos Recreios—Lisbon, Portugal* SOLD OUT

March 22—Auditori Fòrum CCIB—Barcelona, Spain* SOLD OUT

*Solo performance

