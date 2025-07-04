Salarymen – Let Me Go

Australian indie duo Salarymen, the first offering from their debut album Take It Or Leave It out 31st Oct 31.

“Let Me Go” is a psych-laced, disco-tinged indie anthem inspired by the likes of Tame Impala, Jungle and Parcels. With hypnotic grooves, shimmering synths & lush vocals, the track feels like dancing through a fever dream, while exploring the idea of breaking free from comfort zones. Featuring The Lazy Eyes’ Harvey Geraghty on keys, it captures Salarymen’s signature blend of retro charm & modern flair.

“People have a tendency to stay where they’re comfortable, even if it’s hindering their potential. Nowhere is this more evident than in relationships, where people remain in an unhappy or even abusive situation out of fear they’ll never find anything better. ‘Let Me Go’ speaks of that fear, but also the aching desire to rip the bandaid off and start afresh.” – said singer Renee de la Motte.

