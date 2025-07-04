Saint Etienne – 7 Ways To Love

Saint Etienne have announced details of their 13th, and final LP, International. Co-produced with Tim Powell (formerly of Xenomania), the album will be released on Heavenly Recordings on Friday, September 5.

Today they release “7 Ways To Love” with David Penn. A different take on Cola Boy’s “7 Ways 2 Love” which they’ve previously covered.

They previously released “Glad”, the first single to be taken from the album. Co-written and produced with Tom Rowlands of the Chemical Brothers, “Glad” is a sparkling piece of uplifting pop, and incredibly catchy. The song also features Jez Williams from Doves on guitar.

Talking about “Glad”, Sarah & Pete from Saint Etienne said:

“We asked Tom if he had any songs in progress that might suit Saint Etienne and he sent a backing track that he’d been working on with Jez from Doves. We fell in love with it straight away and the top line melody and words for ‘Glad’ came easy” – Sarah Cracknell

“The song is about taking pleasure in everyday things like nature and the outdoors when life is otherwise getting you down” – Pete Wiggs

The group aren’t splitting up as such – they still remain the best of friends after 35 years recording together – but they don’t feel like they want to go on forever and wanted to go out with a bang. International follows hot on the heels of The Night – released last November – a nocturnal, ambient record that garnered some of the best reviews of the group’s career.

Bob Stanley and Pete Wiggs have known each other since childhood and started the group in 1990 with their classic cover of Neil Young’s “Only Love Can Break Your Heart”. Sarah Cracknell joined for their third single “Nothing Can Stop Us” and the Foxbase Alpha album in 1991. Since then they have branched out into films, books and curation, and became artists in residence at the Southbank Centre. The group simply feels it is now time to draw a line under new recordings.

International is very different in style and approach to The Night, but both records are pure Saint Etienne. For International, the trio decided to ask friends, heroes and contemporaries to collaborate with them. That list included Confidence Man (who they discovered were St Et superfans after they played together at Kite Festival in 2022). “Brand New Me” feels like a rebooted 1991 gem – think “Nothing Can Stop Us” meets “Groove Is In The Heart” – and features Sarah duetting with Confidence Man’s Janet Planet.

You’ll hear other collaborators on “Sweet Melodies” (Erol Alkan), “Two Lovers” (Vince Clarke), “The Go Betweens” (a duet with Nick Heyward), “Take Me To The Pilot” (Paul Hartnoll of Orbital) and “Dancing Heart” and “He’s Gone”, a brace co-written and produced with Tim Powell of Xenomania.

The closing track on International is a tear jerker, reflecting on where they’ve been and who they’ve become over three and a half decades – the group say goodbye to their fans, on record, for the very “Last Time”.

Saint Etienne are planning live dates for 2026.

