Raye Zaragoza – Who Says That’s Not American

LA artist Raye Zaragoza releases the powerful anthem “Who Says That’s Not American.”

Zaragoza released her album Hold That Spirit in 2023 on her own Rebel River Records.

Zaragoza, a woman of mixed Indigenous, Asian, and Hispanic heritage, is always inspiring positivity and change through her music. Her 2020 female empowerment anthem “Fight Like a Girl” advocates for reproductive rights, while her single “Red” spotlights domestic violence and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women organization, and “The It Girl” calls for colored women to have greater representation in the media. She also writes the music for Netflix’s ‘Spirit Rangers,’ a show featuring an all Native American writers room and cast.

