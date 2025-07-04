Ralphaela – Muse

Lebanese-Canadian artist Raphaela unveils a new side of herself with “Muse,” a light, romantic indie-pop single that captures the giddy glow of a love so deep, it becomes your inspiration.

It’s a sonic exhale – warm, cinematic, and effervescent – marking a bright step forward from the moody introspection of her earlier work. This is a song about ease after ache, about finally finding the kind of love that doesn’t ask you to shrink, change, or chase.

Written on a sunny summer afternoon, “Muse” is all soft light and open-hearted ease. It’s a celebration of the kind of love that feels natural and grounded – the kind that makes you feel seen, steady, and full of joy. Produced with a new pop-forward polish, “Muse” balances Raphaela’s signature emotional honesty with a more playful tone: sunlight on your shoulders, dancing in the kitchen, a song you want to get lost in.

“Muse” is a celebration of simplicity after struggle – the kind of love that makes you realize you never had to fight so hard in the first place. – Raphaela

"Muse" follows the emotional complexity of Raphaela's past singles – including "Leave Him First," "Fifth Street," and "South of France" – and offers a joyful preview of her debut EP, due later this year. The Muse EP promises a full spectrum of love and longing: from heartbreak to healing, and the quiet magic of falling in love again.