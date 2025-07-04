Kesha – (Period)

Multi-Platinum global pop superstar Kesha is celebrating the release of her hugely anticipated new album, . (PERIOD) via her own Kesha Records.

In celebration, she releases the video for “Red Flag.”

. (PERIOD) includes the previously released singles “Attention”, “Boy Crazy” and “The One.”

The biggest live run of Kesha’s already extraordinary career, The Tits Out Tour kicks off next week and then hits arenas and amphitheaters across the continent through an August 10 finale at Tampa, FL’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. Produced by Live Nation and presented by Feeld, the milestone North American headline tour includes Kesha’s first-ever headline shows at such world-famous venues as Los Angeles, CA’s Kia Forum (July 5) and New York City’s Madison Square Garden (July 23), both of which are now fully sold out. Support on all dates comes from newly reunited glam-pop legends Scissor Sisters, marking their first North American tour in over a decade. Special guests on select dates also include pop disruptor Slayyyter (July 1-July 18), rising UK artist Rose Gray (July 19-21, July 24-August 10), and venerable Dutch Eurodance favorites Vengaboys (July 23). The Tits Out Tour will then cross the Atlantic for Kesha’s first headline run in the UK and Europe in over a decade, beginning March 4, 2026 at Berlin, Germany’s sold-out Uber Eats Music Hall and traveling though a March 31 finale at Dublin, Ireland’s 3Arena. Additional dates have already been added in both London and Manchester due to unprecedented popular demand.

KESHA & SCISSOR SISTERS: THE TITS OUT TOUR

NORTH AMERICA 2025

JULY

1 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

3 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

5 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum ^ (SOLD OUT)

6 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

8 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ^

10 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

12 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^

13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

15 – Nashville, TN – Riverfront Park – Ascend Amphitheater ^

16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center ^

18 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center ^

19 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre #

21 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage #

23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden * (SOLD OUT)

24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center #

26 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake #

28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

29 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts #

31 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater #

AUGUST

2 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #

3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

5 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion #

7 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

9 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

10 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

SEPTEMBER

28 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go †

^ w/ Slayyyter

# w/ Rose Gray

* w/ Vengaboys

† Festival Appearance

KESHA: THE TITS OUT TOUR

EU/UK 2026

MARCH 2026

4 – Berlin, DE – Uber Eats Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

6 – Paris, FR – Zénith Paris

7 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

9 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena

11 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

13 – Manchester, UK – Aviva Studios

14 – Manchester, UK – Aviva Studios

16 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

17 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

19 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic Hall

21 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

#kesha