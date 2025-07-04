Cerrone & Christine and the Queens – Catching Feelings

Cerrone & Christine and the Queens unite and release epic collaboration: Catching Feelings EP out today via Because Music.

The 4-track release introduces a new standout: the luminous, aching “Last One,” and Purple Disco Machine joins them on the influential classic “Supernature”, reimagined as the “Supernature MMXXV” version.

Driven by the distinctive voice of Christine and the Queens, the powerful and uplifting track “Catching feelings” is a song of love that knows no boundaries, no judgement.

Christine and the queens always defended a world where humans could explore, desire freely without the need of any limitations. It’s a song of freedom in the flesh, a call to a lover. A vow for boldness. Something the younger generation of today, tired of boxes and endless etiquettes about who they could be, could certainly connect to.

Their unexpected and magnetic encounter took place on the monumental stage surrounding the Arc de Triomphe: Cerrone, pioneer and undisputed master of French disco, invited Christine and the Queens, the trailblazer, to join him for a dazzling reimagining of “Supernature”. This moment marked the beginning of a strong, intergenerational, and deeply embodied artistic alchemy.

From the Paris Olympics performance, an immediate musical connection was born. Cerrone, captivated by Christine and the Queens’ vocal boldness and precision, invited him to the studio to continue the adventure. Very quickly, “Catching feelings” came to life: a luminous, organic pop-disco track filled with raw, modern emotion. Over sensual and danceable layers, he sings, “Let me be your man, don’t be afraid of catching feelings for me,” with rare intensity. This is more than a love song — it’s a proposition, an invitation to welcome emotion, desire, and authenticity. “Catching Feelings” embodies the subtle fusion of musical heritage — that of hedonistic and political disco — with today’s language: free, tender, and uninhibited..

This project is a unique crossover between the legacy of disco and a completely liberated approach to desire and intimacy. It’s more than a track—it’s the meeting point of an era and a movement. With lyrics like “let me be your man, don’t be afraid, catching feelings for me,” it talks about how the raw, organic chemistry between two people should be celebrated without fear. Disco becomes a platform for contemporary expression, fluid and attuned to the realities of desire and emancipation. It’s where influences don’t just blend—they evolve.

Cerrone & Christine and the Queens – Catching Feelings EP – tracklist:

Catching feelings Give It To Me Last One Supernature MMXXV (Purple Disco Machine remix)

