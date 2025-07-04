Casii Stephan – King In America

On her new single “King in America”, Casii pulls influence from both The White Stripes and St. Vincent to deliver a fiery anthem of rebellion, featuring an equally visceral verse from Damion Shade.

What started as anger and frustration is now a scream back into the darkness that says, “If we go down, it won’t be without a fight.” But I hope we don’t sink. I hope we push back. I hope we remember who we are – a country that started with people looking at the current government structure and going “This ain’t it. We can do better. We have to do better.”

Casii Stephan is on Shamus Records, a new label under TRO Essex Music Group. Her new album, Without A Box is out August 16.

#casiistephan