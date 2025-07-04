Ani Glass – Phantasmagoria

In February 2020, just before the release of her debut album Mirores, Ani Glass (Cardiff-based artist Ani Saunders) was diagnosed with a rare benign brain tumour. The diagnosis marked the beginning of a personal journey that shaped her second album, Phantasmagoria (released on the 26th of September), a lush introspective concept album that delves deeply into her experience of navigating life with this diagnosis. With lyrics in Cymraeg (Welsh), Kernewek (Cornish), and English, as well as some BSL woven into her live performances, Phantasmagoria brings together all languages and mediums at Ani’s disposal to express a poignant time in her life.

Crafting a elegantly drawn sonic world underpinned by electronica, samples and synth pulses yet informed by the spirit of Arthur Russell who inspired her to learn the cello, Glass crafts her most personal and inspirational work yet, she stretches her sonic tapestry with live instrumentation and innovative vocal performances, that push into the realms of the avant-garde and forward-looking pop, Phantasmagoria fascinates and invigorates at every turn, revealing intricate and innovative details with every listen.

The single “Phantasmagoria” is out on the 4th of July and her new album is released on the 26th of September.

Opening single ‘Phantasmagoria’ weaves themes of water and sleep into a beguiling sonic landscape layered with mystical ethereal vocals invested with a restless need for stillness and comfort. Lush instrumentation is underpinned by synth pulses played by co-producer Iwan Morgan and swirling flutes played by Laura J Martin. “I’m the prophet of sleep and silence/Phantasmagoria/We’ll rest until summer” Glass sings touchingly, in the arms of chiming classical textures, there are echoes of early Goldfrapp or the enveloping vocal swoops of Enya. Yet, it’s a moment of warm, transcendent beauty and comforting self-realisation. Now we rest, the storm will pass.

