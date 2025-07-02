Nilüfer Yanya – Dancing Shoes

Nilüfer Yanya releases her new EP Dancing Shoes via Ninja Tune out now.

Dancing Shoes was written alongside a collection of tracks that Nilüfer re-approached with her creative partner Wilma Archer when she returned from touring her latest record. The project comes alongside a new visualizer for the track “Kneel” and includes Nilüfer’s previous singles “Where To Look” and “Cold Heart.”

Following the EP release Nilüfer will be heading on tour across North America with Alex G this Fall. The tour begins in Boston on September 11th with stops in Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia and more. Throughout the tour Nilüfer will be performing select headline dates in Richmond, Amherst, Omaha and Sacramento. Following the North American run Nilüfer will then pick up to tour with Lorde for a string of shows across the UK in November. Nilüfer recently performed at Glastonbury and will be making appearances at select European festivals over the summer including Green Man, All Points East, and Way Out West as well as Corona Capitol in Mexico on Nov 14th.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

w/ Alex G = *

w/ Lorde = &

8/6-9 – Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

8/7-9 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West

8/14-17 – Crickhowell, Wales @ Green Man

8/22-24 – London, UK @ All Points East

9/7 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

9/9 – Amherst, MA @ The Drake

9/11 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner *

9/13 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora *

9/14 – Toronto, Ontario – History *

9/17 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed *

9/18 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

9/19 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

9/20 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *

9/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

9/23 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theater *

9/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre *

9/28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre *

9/30 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

10/3 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

10/4 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

10/6 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *

10/7 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem *

10/8 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall *

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore *

11/16 – London, England – O2 Arena &

11/19 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro &

11/20 – Birmingham, England – Utilitia Arena &

11/22 – Dublin, Ireland – RDS Simmonscourt &

11/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live &

