Mikayla Pasterfield – heritage listed – short film

Today, rising Australian singer-songwriter Mikayla Pasterfield unveils heritage listed – short film, a cinematic companion piece to her acclaimed debut EP, Heritage Listed.

Seamlessly weaving together the official music videos for “So Bored,” “Voodoo” and “End of the World,” the 10-minute short film offers a deeply personal and narrative-driven journey through adolescence, longing and liberation, with an alternative ending that departs from the original “End of the World” music video.

At the heart of the short film is the evolving relationship between two young women. What begins as a childhood friendship quietly blossoms into a deeper, more intimate connection, all while the world around them teeters on the edge of collapse. Through striking choreography and subtle, visceral performance, the film captures the ache of unspoken feelings, the joy of youth, the restraints of small-town living, and the quiet beauty of queer love in crisis.

Directed by Nick Sullivan – whose previous video for Mikayla’s “Bindi in the Dirt” won Best Cinematography in a Music Video at Sony’s 2024 Catchlight Film Festival – the film expands on the themes of the Heritage Listed EP – isolation, yearning, self-discovery – with cinematic intimacy and emotional nuance. Visually and emotionally rich, the film is driven by powerful performances from dancers Naomi Norris and Bella Lopes, whose choreography brings a raw, physical expression to the story’s central tension and release.

“We wanted to explore that moment when friendship turns into something more. When everything feels high-stakes, even if the world isn’t literally ending,” says Mikayla. “Working with Naomi and Bella brought that story to life in such a grounded and emotional way.”

Now, with heritage listed – short film, Pasterfield cements her reputation as a bold, emotionally resonant storyteller — one unafraid to blur the lines between music, film, and memory.

