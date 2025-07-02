Kathleen Edwards – Pine

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer Kathleen Edwards releases her new song, “Pine,” today.

Reflecting on the track, Edwards shares, “On the 2-day drive from Ottawa to Nashville, a line popped in my head, ‘when we go our separate ways, the thought of you stays.’ By the time I arrived in Nashville I had written ‘Pine’ and it was the first track we put down for this album. Friends who can’t be lovers. A classic country song. At first the arrangement made me feel incredibly bare and exposed, but I now love the spare production, Jason’s super dry electric solo makes me feel like Dusty.”

The track is the latest offering from her highly anticipated new album, Billionaire, out August 22 on Dualtone Records. Produced by Jason Isbell and Gena Johnson, the new 10-song project recalls the lyrical sharpness and unflinching candor of Edwards’ acclaimed debut Failer and includes previously shared songs “Save Your Soul” and “Say Goodbye, Tell No One.”

In addition to Edwards (vocals, acoustic guitar), Isbell (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, keys, synth, background vocals) and Johnson (engineer, piano, background vocals), the album includes Anna Butterss (bass), Annie Clements (bass), Chad Gamble (drums and percussion), Jen Gunderman (piano, celeste, Hammond B3 organ, Wurlizter) and Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer (background vocals).

In celebration of Billionaire, Edwards will embark on a series of performances this summer and fall including newly confirmed dates at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on September 16 and a return to XPoNential Music Festival on September 20 among many others. See below for complete tour details.

Of the album, Edwards shares, “I decided to call the record Billionaire because the word is used in such a caustic way these days. But we should all want to be billionaires in life, to be rich in experience, friendship, purpose, and the pursuit of the things that bring us joy.”

Of working with Edwards, Johnson shares, “Kathleen is as funny as she is deep. She loves to rock, have fun and nerd out on guitar tones, which both Jason and I love to do as well. It was important to us to make sure we were featuring all the sides of her in the production of this album from tracking to final mix. She totally thrived on the energy of the full band when we were in the studio and was also open to an idea I had for the song, ‘Little Pink Door.’ That song ended up being a live one-take performance of Kathleen singing while playing acoustic guitar, accompanied by Jason on electric guitar and Jen Gunderman on piano. Both Jason and Jen were right there with her every single breath, only playing when it felt right. I remember when the take finished, Jason said he wouldn’t change a thing about it, and I couldn’t have agreed more. It’s in those moments when you know that something truly special is being made. I am so looking forward to attending a live show and experiencing both the energy and intimacy these songs and stories will bring to the audience.”

KATHLEEN EDWARDS TOUR DATES

August 21-23—Hubbards, NS—The Sundown Salut

August 28—Burlington, ON—Royal Botanical Gardens

September 14—Albany, NY—Lark Hall

September 16—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom

September 17—Red Bank, NJ—The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

September 19—Fairfield, CT—The Warehouse

September 20—Camden, NJ—XPoNential Music Festival

September 21—Alexandria, VA—Birchmere

