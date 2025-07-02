Frayle – Walking Wounded

Cleveland, Ohio based doom purveyors FRAYLE have begun their triumphant return with a brand new single, the chillingly dense “Walking Wounded”.

The track impresses with a whispering wall-of-sound that crushes with spine-tingling stacks of harmonies, providing a haunting showcase of what’s to come from the band in 2025. The song arrives alongside a cinematic music video drenched in macabre aesthetics, blending both elegant and eerie imagery.

When asked to describe “Walking Wounded”, FRAYLE simply cited a profound quote by Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie:

“We teach girls to shrink themselves, to make themselves smaller. We say to girls, you can have ambition but not too much. You should aim to be successful but not too successful. Otherwise you would threaten the man.”

FRAYLE are widely acclaimed by fans and media alike, and are set to stun with more upcoming music soon. The next era of FRAYLE will solidify recent nods from the likes of Revolver and Knotfest, crowning the band as one to watch in the heavy music scene. Helmed by frontwoman Gwyn Strang and guitarist Sean Bilovecky, FRAYLE merge the heaviness of occult-driven doom and blackgaze with eerie vocal stylings and rich atmosphere.

FRAYLE will kick off their European headline tour – featuring several festival stops at the likes of Brutal Assault, Bloodstock, Summer Breeze and more – on August 4 in Katowice, Poland. The band has also confirmed additional USA performance dates in 2025, before and after the European tour. See below for a full listing of where you can catch FRAYLE on the road!



FRAYLE 2025 PERFORMANCE DATES:

Various USA Dates:

July 25 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

Oct 11 – Jackson, TN – Tennessee Metal Devastation Festival



European Tour:

Aug 4 – Katowice, PL – MCK

Aug 6 – Fortress Josefov, CZ – Brutal Assault

Aug 8 – Derbyshire, UK – Bloodstock

Aug 10 – Kortrijk, BE – Alcatraz

Aug 11 – Cologne, DE – Helios37

Aug 12 – Frankfurt, DE – Frankfurt Am Main

Aug 13 – Dinkelsbuhl, DE – Summer Breeze

Aug 16 – Hamburg, DE – Turmzimmier

Aug 27 – Haarlem, NL – Patronaat

