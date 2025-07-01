Teethe – Hate Goodbyes

Teethe, the rising Southern slowcore band from Texas, release “Hate Goodbyes,” the aching new single from Magic Of The Sale, due August 8th via Winspear.

The track is a preemptive apology for the wreckage we leave behind simply by virtue of existing, of tending to ourselves. ‘If I disappoint you, you have every right,’ it goes, cello curling around crestfallen guitars in this broken country moan.

“Hate Goodbyes” features contributions from Wednesday and MJ Lenderman’s Xandy Chelmis, Hovvdy’s Charlie Martin, Adelyn Strei, and Emily Elkin.

On Magic Of The Sale, Teethe unveil their sad and beautiful world, where the Texas band’s four distinct songwriters, singers, and artists ask a series of interlocked questions about what it means to build a life in a time of shared collapse. Magic Of The Sale is a soft but steely record about the worst quandaries we can encounter, from being trapped by an existence we didn’t entirely create to the hell that other people can be.

Teethe is expanding their previously announced fall and winter tours to include additional UK and EU dates. The tour includes shows with feeble little horse, Momma, Aunt Katrina, Winter, and more.

Tour Dates:

09/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

09/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

09/09 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

09/10 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

09/12 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement

09/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

09/14 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

09/27 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

10/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/17 – Austin, TX @ 29th Street Ballroom

10/18 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

10/31 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique

11/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

11/03 – Cologne, DE @ MTC

11/05 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/08 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

12/01 – Nashville, TN @ drkmttr

12/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

12/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

12/04 – Washington, DC @ DC9

12/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts

12/07 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

12/09 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake

12/10 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahalls

12/11 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

12/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

12/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

12/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

