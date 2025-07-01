Teethe – Hate Goodbyes
Teethe, the rising Southern slowcore band from Texas, release “Hate Goodbyes,” the aching new single from Magic Of The Sale, due August 8th via Winspear.
The track is a preemptive apology for the wreckage we leave behind simply by virtue of existing, of tending to ourselves. ‘If I disappoint you, you have every right,’ it goes, cello curling around crestfallen guitars in this broken country moan.
“Hate Goodbyes” features contributions from Wednesday and MJ Lenderman’s Xandy Chelmis, Hovvdy’s Charlie Martin, Adelyn Strei, and Emily Elkin.
On Magic Of The Sale, Teethe unveil their sad and beautiful world, where the Texas band’s four distinct songwriters, singers, and artists ask a series of interlocked questions about what it means to build a life in a time of shared collapse. Magic Of The Sale is a soft but steely record about the worst quandaries we can encounter, from being trapped by an existence we didn’t entirely create to the hell that other people can be.
Teethe is expanding their previously announced fall and winter tours to include additional UK and EU dates. The tour includes shows with feeble little horse, Momma, Aunt Katrina, Winter, and more.
Tour Dates:
09/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
09/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
09/09 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
09/10 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
09/12 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement
09/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
09/14 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
09/27 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center
10/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/17 – Austin, TX @ 29th Street Ballroom
10/18 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
10/31 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique
11/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling
11/03 – Cologne, DE @ MTC
11/05 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival
11/08 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival
12/01 – Nashville, TN @ drkmttr
12/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
12/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings
12/04 – Washington, DC @ DC9
12/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts
12/07 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
12/09 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake
12/10 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahalls
12/11 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
12/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
12/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
12/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head
