iyla – Corset

iyla releases the music video for her latest single “Corset” from her upcoming debut album, WEEPING ANGEL.

iyla is the co-creative director for this video. The video was co-directed by Justin Moser and Bonnie Nichoalds. Weeping Angel makeup/sfx was done by Sasha Glasser and makeup by Raylene Guzmán. And it was styled by Carlos Aviles.

Produced by longtime collaborator Kadis, “Corset” captures the emotional whiplash of a relationship that binds tight but never quite feels right. Threaded with vivid metaphors — a lover like a corset down her back, untied and peeled away — the track explores the seductive push-pull of desire, detachment, and self-preservation.

Speaking about the new track, iyla reveals, “I wrote ‘Corset’ to paint a picture of a situationship that feels more like restriction than romance… tight, binding, sultry, but ultimately suffocating. As the song builds, I lure a lover back in with a siren call, only to send him away again — too clingy, too attached, and destined to be put to bed once again.”

Last week, critically acclaimed rising R&B artist iyla has announced details of her debut album WEEPING ANGEL. Set for release on August 8, following a life-changing loss of a parent, the 13-track WEEPING ANGEL channels grief into creative clarity and is hermost fearless work to date — a full-length debut shaped by pain, but defined by power. “I’m proud of everything I’ve done, but this is different,” she says. “A lot of it is because of the grief journey I experienced after my mom died. Having your world crash down will change you. I’ve opened my eyes more. I’ve grown in myself as a woman. I always made music from my soul. I shared my blood, sweat, and tears, but I would previously wonder, ‘What will people think?’ I hope this resonates, but I feel less pressure about anybody else’s opinions. The fact I made this record in the most challenging time of my life is a pearl I’m so proud of. I’ve attained a level of confidence I didn’t have before.”

#iyla