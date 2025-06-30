Jinjer – Hedonist
Following two massive tour announcements for both North America and Europe, Ukrainian progressive metal upstarts JINJER have added even more tour dates to their busy schedule. The band has confirmed two new dates in Portugal and Italy amid their 2026 European tour, adding to the previously announced, nearly one-and-a-half month trek. The European Duél Tour marks JINJER’s first headline tour in six years and will also be the only European/UK shows in 2026.
Additionally, the band just dropped a brand new one take vocal performance video of frontwoman Tatiana Shmayluk crushing the fan favorite and Duél album cut “Hedonist”.
The video not only bolsters her undisputed position as one of heavy music’s premier vocal talents, but it is also the long-awaited follow up to her first vocal playthrough for 2019’s “Judgement (& Punishment)” which has amassed over 11 Million views to date.
JINJER LIVE 2025/2026
EUROPEAN SUMMER FESTIVALS:
02.07.25 DK – Roskilde / Roskilde Festival
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR SUPPORTING BABYMETAL w/ BLOODYWOOD:
05.07.25 US – Milwaukee, WI / Summerfest
06.07.25 US – Maryland Heights, MO / Saint Louis Music Park
08.07.25 US – Chicago, IL / Aragon Ballroom
09.07.25 US – Minneapolis, MN / The Armory
11.07.25 US – Denver, CO / The JunkYard
14.07.25 CA – Vancouver, BC / Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center
15.07.25 US – Kent, WA / Showare Center
17.07.25 US – San Francisco, CA / Masonic
18.07.25 US – San Francisco, CA / Masonic
20.07.25 US – Las Vegas, NV / The Pearl
21.07.25 US – Salt Lake City, UT / Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
23.07.25 US – Phoenix, AZ / Arizona Financial
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR SUPPORTING TRIVIUM w/ HERIOT:
31.10.25 US – North Myrtle Beach, SC / House of Blues
01.11.25 US – Virginia Beach, VA / The Dome
02.11.25 US – Montclair, NJ / The Wellmont Theater
04.11.25 CA – London, ON / Centennial Hall
06.11.25 CA – Quebec City, QC / Videotron Centre
07.11.25 US – Wallingford, CT / Toyota Oakdale Theatre
08.11.25 US – Portland, ME / Cross Insurance Arena
10.11.25 US – Warren, OH / Packard Music Hall
11.11.25 US – Buffalo, NY / Buffalo RiverWorks
12.11.25 US – Lancaster, PA / Freedom Hall
14.11.25 US – Gary, IN / Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
15.11.25 US – Milwaukee, WI / The Eagles Ballroom
16.11.25 US – Cincinnati, OH / The Andrew J Brady Music Center
18.11.25 US – Indianapolis, IN / Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
19.11.25 US – Waukee, IA / Vibrant Music Hall
22.11.25 CA – Winnipeg, MB / Burton Cummings Theatre
24.11.25 CA – Edmonton, AB / Midway Music Hall
25.11.25 CA – Calgary, AB / Grey Eagle Event Centre
26.11.25 US – Missoula, MT / The Wilma
28.11.25 US – Spokane, WA / The Podium
29.11.25 US – Garden City, ID / Revolution Concert House
03.12.25 US – Riverside, CA / Riverside Municipal Auditorium
05.12.25 US – Albuquerque, NM / Revel
06.12.25 US – Oklahoma City, OK / The Criterion
07.12.25 US – Fayetteville, AR / JJ’s Live
09.12.25 US – Springfield, MO / Shrine Mosque
10.12.25 US – Kansas City, MO / Uptown Theater
12.12.25 US – New Orleans, LA / The Fillmore New Orleans
13.12.25 US – Dothan, AL / The Plant
14.12.25 US – Orlando, FL / Hard Rock Live
EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR 2026:
23.01.26 DE – Cologne / Palladium
24.01.26 NL – Tilburg / O13
25.01.26 BE – Brussels / AB Brussels
27.01.26 UK – Glasgow / SWG3
28.01.26 IE – Dublin / Olympia
29.01.26 UK – Manchester / O2 Ritz
30.01.26 UK – Birmingham / O2 Birmingham Institute
31.01.26 UK – London / O2 Kentish Town Forum
02.02.26 FR – Paris / L’Olympia
03.02.26 FR – Lyon / Transbordeur
04.02.26 FR – Toulouse / Bikini
06.02.26 PT – Lisbon / LAV – NEW!
07.02.26 ES – Madrid / Wagon
08.02.26 ES – Bilbao / Santana 27
10.02.26 IT – Trezzo sull’Adda / Live Club – NEW!
11.02.26 CH – Zurich / X-tra
12.02.26 DE – Stuttgart / LKA
13.02.26 DE – Wiesbaden / Schlachthof
14.02.26 DE – Munich / Tonhalle
16.02.26 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra
17.02.26 AT – Vienna / Gasometer
19.02.26 CZ – Prague / Sasazu
20.02.26 DE – Leipzig / Felsenkeller
21.02.26 DE – Berlin / Astra
22.02.26 PL – Warsaw / Progresja
24.02.26 FI – Helsinki / Kulttuuritalo
25.02.26 FI – Tampere / Tavara Asema
27.02.26 SE – Stockholm / Fållan
28.02.26 NO – Oslo / Sentrum Scene
01.03.26 DK – Copenhagen / Amager Bio
02.03.26 DE – Hamburg / Grosse Freiheit 36
