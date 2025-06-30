Jinjer – Hedonist

Following two massive tour announcements for both North America and Europe, Ukrainian progressive metal upstarts JINJER have added even more tour dates to their busy schedule. The band has confirmed two new dates in Portugal and Italy amid their 2026 European tour, adding to the previously announced, nearly one-and-a-half month trek. The European Duél Tour marks JINJER’s first headline tour in six years and will also be the only European/UK shows in 2026.

Additionally, the band just dropped a brand new one take vocal performance video of frontwoman Tatiana Shmayluk crushing the fan favorite and Duél album cut “Hedonist”.

The video not only bolsters her undisputed position as one of heavy music’s premier vocal talents, but it is also the long-awaited follow up to her first vocal playthrough for 2019’s “Judgement (& Punishment)” which has amassed over 11 Million views to date.

JINJER LIVE 2025/2026



EUROPEAN SUMMER FESTIVALS:

02.07.25 DK – Roskilde / Roskilde Festival



NORTH AMERICAN TOUR SUPPORTING BABYMETAL w/ BLOODYWOOD:

05.07.25 US – Milwaukee, WI / Summerfest

06.07.25 US – Maryland Heights, MO / Saint Louis Music Park

08.07.25 US – Chicago, IL / Aragon Ballroom

09.07.25 US – Minneapolis, MN / The Armory

11.07.25 US – Denver, CO / The JunkYard

14.07.25 CA – Vancouver, BC / Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center

15.07.25 US – Kent, WA / Showare Center

17.07.25 US – San Francisco, CA / Masonic

18.07.25 US – San Francisco, CA / Masonic

20.07.25 US – Las Vegas, NV / The Pearl

21.07.25 US – Salt Lake City, UT / Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

23.07.25 US – Phoenix, AZ / Arizona Financial



NORTH AMERICAN TOUR SUPPORTING TRIVIUM w/ HERIOT:

31.10.25 US – North Myrtle Beach, SC / House of Blues

01.11.25 US – Virginia Beach, VA / The Dome

02.11.25 US – Montclair, NJ / The Wellmont Theater

04.11.25 CA – London, ON / Centennial Hall

06.11.25 CA – Quebec City, QC / Videotron Centre

07.11.25 US – Wallingford, CT / Toyota Oakdale Theatre

08.11.25 US – Portland, ME / Cross Insurance Arena

10.11.25 US – Warren, OH / Packard Music Hall

11.11.25 US – Buffalo, NY / Buffalo RiverWorks

12.11.25 US – Lancaster, PA / Freedom Hall

14.11.25 US – Gary, IN / Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

15.11.25 US – Milwaukee, WI / The Eagles Ballroom

16.11.25 US – Cincinnati, OH / The Andrew J Brady Music Center

18.11.25 US – Indianapolis, IN / Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

19.11.25 US – Waukee, IA / Vibrant Music Hall

22.11.25 CA – Winnipeg, MB / Burton Cummings Theatre

24.11.25 CA – Edmonton, AB / Midway Music Hall

25.11.25 CA – Calgary, AB / Grey Eagle Event Centre

26.11.25 US – Missoula, MT / The Wilma

28.11.25 US – Spokane, WA / The Podium

29.11.25 US – Garden City, ID / Revolution Concert House

03.12.25 US – Riverside, CA / Riverside Municipal Auditorium

05.12.25 US – Albuquerque, NM / Revel

06.12.25 US – Oklahoma City, OK / The Criterion

07.12.25 US – Fayetteville, AR / JJ’s Live

09.12.25 US – Springfield, MO / Shrine Mosque

10.12.25 US – Kansas City, MO / Uptown Theater

12.12.25 US – New Orleans, LA / The Fillmore New Orleans

13.12.25 US – Dothan, AL / The Plant

14.12.25 US – Orlando, FL / Hard Rock Live

EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR 2026:

23.01.26 DE – Cologne / Palladium

24.01.26 NL – Tilburg / O13

25.01.26 BE – Brussels / AB Brussels

27.01.26 UK – Glasgow / SWG3

28.01.26 IE – Dublin / Olympia

29.01.26 UK – Manchester / O2 Ritz

30.01.26 UK – Birmingham / O2 Birmingham Institute

31.01.26 UK – London / O2 Kentish Town Forum

02.02.26 FR – Paris / L’Olympia

03.02.26 FR – Lyon / Transbordeur

04.02.26 FR – Toulouse / Bikini

06.02.26 PT – Lisbon / LAV – NEW!

07.02.26 ES – Madrid / Wagon

08.02.26 ES – Bilbao / Santana 27

10.02.26 IT – Trezzo sull’Adda / Live Club – NEW!

11.02.26 CH – Zurich / X-tra

12.02.26 DE – Stuttgart / LKA

13.02.26 DE – Wiesbaden / Schlachthof

14.02.26 DE – Munich / Tonhalle

16.02.26 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra

17.02.26 AT – Vienna / Gasometer

19.02.26 CZ – Prague / Sasazu

20.02.26 DE – Leipzig / Felsenkeller

21.02.26 DE – Berlin / Astra

22.02.26 PL – Warsaw / Progresja

24.02.26 FI – Helsinki / Kulttuuritalo

25.02.26 FI – Tampere / Tavara Asema

27.02.26 SE – Stockholm / Fållan

28.02.26 NO – Oslo / Sentrum Scene

01.03.26 DK – Copenhagen / Amager Bio

02.03.26 DE – Hamburg / Grosse Freiheit 36

