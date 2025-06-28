Rabbitology – Living Ghost: Still Rising

Alternative folk artist/producer Rabbitology (Nat Timmerman) unveils Living Ghost: Still Rising, a collection of b-sides from her debut EP Living Ghost, which was released in January of this year.

Living Ghost: Still Rising expands the Living Ghost universe. While they echo the haunting aesthetic of Living Ghost, they also push its boundaries sonically and thematically, venturing into darker, more exploratory terrain.

In their own words, Rabbitology explains: “‘Living Ghost: Still Rising’ is a collection of singles that continue the hauntings of the Living Ghost EP—songs that didn’t quite fit the main story, that expand on themes already introduced, or expand sonically beyond the Living Ghost aesthetic. They explore concepts of stagnancy, of continuing after metaphorical death, of growing and changing, transforming, into something new… for better or for worse.”

With its release today, Living Ghost: Still Rising delivers new tracks “Stranger” and “Wolf House.” “Stranger” features dark folk band Small Fools and tells an original folktale of a son coming home from a hunting trip behaving differently, almost as if it’s not him at all. “Wolf House” is a take on the Little Red tale from the perspective of a maternal figure. Instead of the path of the original story, this one rewrites the narrative, equipping the mother/guardian figure with agency, serving as a protector for the young girl instead of standing idly by because “this is how it’s always been.” Living Ghost: Still Rising also contains the recently released “Joanie” and “Preybirds – The Watched Version,” a collaboration with chamber pop artist Sparkbird.

This summer, Rabbitology will be headlining shows in Wisconsin and Chicago and supporting Neal Francis in Ann Arbor. She will also be supporting Madilyn Mei in September across the West Coast, including Tucson, San Diego, Anaheim, San Francisco, Sacramento, Portland, Seattle, Boise, and Salt Lake City. In October, Rabbitology will join The Oh Hellos on their US tour this October, making stops in Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver, Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, and Nashville.

Tour Dates

7/30 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen %

7/31 Appleton, WI Mile of Music %

8/1 Appleton, WI Mile of Music %

8/2 Milwaukee, WI Cactus Club %

8/21 Ann Arbor, MI Sonic Lunch &

9/17 Tucson, AZ Club Congress #

9/19 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room at HOB #

9/20 Anaheim, CA Parish at HOB #

9/21 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Stop #

9/23 Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post #

9/26 Portland, OR Hawthorne #

9/27 Seattle, WA Madame Lous #

9/30 Boise, ID Shrine Basement #

10/1 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court #

10/2 Fort Collins, CO Washington’s *

10/4 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater *

10/5 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre *

10/8 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall *

10/9 Cleveland, OH House of Blues *

10/11 Boston, MA Royale *

10/12 New York, NY Webster Hall *

10/15 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer *

10/16 Washington DC 930 Club *

10/18 Atlanta, GA Center Stage *

10/19 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl *

% Headline Dates

& Supporting Neal Francis

# Supporting Madilyn Mei

* Supporting The Oh Hellos

