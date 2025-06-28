Carter Faith – Cherry Valley

Carter Faith, the rising Nashville star touted as one of country’s brightest, sets her long awaited, highly anticipated debut album Cherry Valley for release October 3 via MCA.

She unveils a new song from the LP, “Sex, Drugs and Country Music.”

“Cherry Valley means everything to me,” says Carter. “Every time I have slipped into a dark place (which I have a propensity for), this album has brought me out of it. I know that I wrote the songs but they still carry reminders for me every day when I relisten. Some of the songs have even transformed for me and mean something different now. The world of Cherry Valley has been a safe and freeing place for me and everyone who has worked so hard on this record. I have truly created this album with my best friends, which feels surreal. It feels like it belongs to all of us, because it does.”

The songs on Cherry Valley span Carter’s journey from her North Carolina hometown to Nashville, with all the heartbreak, triumph and hazy nights in between. Carter and longtime producer Tofer Brown spent two years crafting tracks for the album before finally entering the studio in 2024 to lay it down. All the while, Carter was working relentlessly to climb the ranks of country music, signing to MCA and Universal Music Publishing Group, gracing the Opry stage a dozen times, sharing stages with idols like Willie Nelson, and racking up hundreds of millions of streams.

The album is a document of Carter’s time in Nashville, working chronologically through her breakout successes and gut-punching breakups, new loves and family dustups. It’s named for an imagined place, a road sign Carter once saw that came to signify her creative home, a sweet spot where her old school influences like Tammy Wynette, Nancy Sinatra, Pet Sounds and Revolver meet today’s country.

Cherry Valley synthesizes all that into a signature Carter Faith sound. Thus far, she’s shared album tracks “Grudge” and “If I Had Never Lost My Mind…,” which have served to tide fans over since her The Aftermath EP last fall, which featured a duet with Alison Krauss.

Fresh from her Stagecoach debut and runs with Ella Langley and Carly Pearce, Carter will head back out with Little Big Town this summer with more touring imminent.

July 5—Jackson, WY—Snow King Resort*

July 12—Lampasas, TX—Spring Ho Festival

July 24—Rogers, AR—Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion†

July 25—Maryland Heights, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheater†

July 26—Tinley Park, IL—Credit Union 1 Amphitheater†

August 7—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion†

August 8—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center†

August 9—Wantagh, NY—Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater†

August 21—West Palm Beach, FL—Ithink Financial Amphitheater†

August 22—Tampa, FL—Midiflorida Credit Union Amphitheater†

August 23—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater†

Sep 4—Phoenix, AZ—Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater†

Sept 5—Chula Vista, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheater†

Sept 6—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheater†

Oct 10—Las Vegas, NV—Old Red Las Vegas

*with Luke Grimes

†with Little Big Town

