Princess Nokia – Drop Dead Gorgeous

Today, celebrated Nuyorican rapper and songstress Princess Nokia (Destiny Frasqueri) shares a new single “Drop Dead Gorgeous” via Artist House.

The single is the first taste of an album to come. “Drop Dead Gorgeous” is a celebratory pop banger that’s pure youthful bliss. The song introduces the world of the forthcoming album capturing a specific sense of girlhood that Princess Nokia shapes for herself to create as she puts it, “a second chance at girlhood.” Princess Nokia shares, “‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ is a salacious summer anthem that’s all about de-centering men and causing trouble with your girls. It creates a fantasy landscape where girls are lawless, summer is forever and Halloween is around the corner.”

The song is accompanied by a Sebastian Cabrera Chelin-directed music video featuring Princess Nokia celebrating a hot and sticky summer at a car wash, smoking weed and eating men’s hearts. The single celebrates intentionally nurturing personal growth outside of the male gaze. She raps over pulsing synths with a compelling nonchalance: “We can do what we want, get a gun kind of summer/ Girlhood, girls bleed, mean girl, girl fun, girl books, girl code, girl hate, girl love/ Free the girl, let’s hope they all get divorced/ men suck, and they’re only getting worse.”

Princess Nokia rose to prominence around her debut studio album 1992 Deluxe that released to critical acclaim. Her follow up albums Everything Sucks and Everything is Beautiful also received high praise and established Destiny as a force to be reckoned with. Her latest EP i love you but this is goodbye continued to experiment with new sonic elements embracing poppier sensibilities. With her forthcoming album, Princess Nokia celebrates growth and a sense of newfound peace, it’s also ultimately an embodiment of Princess Nokia’s truest, most fundamental self. “It’s an endless sleepover, it’s a summer playlist, it’s a soundtrack to your best friends,” she says. “The aesthetic is surface-level glamour paired with deep, existential thought.”

Listen to “Drop Dead Gorgeous” above and stay tuned for more from Princess Nokia coming soon.

#princessnokia