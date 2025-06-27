Daisychain – All In A Name

Today, Chicago-based psych rock trio Daisychain share their rich, electrifying debut album All In A Name, produced by renowned producer, mixer and engineer Sylvia Massy (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tool, Prince) out everywhere now.

Alongside the full punchy project, the band pens an ode to being young and impulsive with “G-String,” a summery, vibrant pop-leaning track, and DIY music video, that documents a girls trip in Vegas that may or may not have involved a corporate lawyer and seemingly limitless funds.

The spirited album showcases Daisychain’s complexities as people, tight-knit bond as friends and versatility as artists, featuring sounds from wood winds, chimes, pump organs, mixed with synthesized vocal and guitar harmonies. Inside her Ashland, Oregon-based studio, celebrated producer Massy created a safe space for the group to experiment and elevated their sound and strengths, whittling 100 tracks down to ten. Matching the band’s name, the project sonically blends sultry and soulful vocals with moments of fierce garage-rock and classic 1970s rock, resulting in a robust, thrilling listening experience.

Vocalist and bassist Nickole Regala is proud to present a project that is true to who the group is today and celebrates female voices. On the raw creative experience, Regala says, “‘All in a Name’ will always represent to me the discipline, vulnerability, and humility it takes to make a great album. Whether it was the intensity of the writing process, the three-week recording sabbatical, or life just life-ing us, this album feels like us which is why I can’t stop listening to it.”

On “G-String,” the band steps away from their rock-heavy, witchy sonic palette and lean into their femininity with a lighter, dreamy sound and lyrics that explore a rambunctious weekend between best friends. Pulling inspiration from Lana Del Rey and The Velvet Underground, Regala adds, “The truth was twisted in this song, but just enough to give it a little imagination. A memoir of being young, girlish and impulsive.”

Daisychain recently completed the Southwest leg of the She’s A Freak tour including their special hometown record release in Chicago. Next month, they’ll move through much of the Midwest and Colorado, and will move through Germany, Denmark and Austria this fall. In September, they’ll support Chicago funk/soul rocker Neal Francis.

DAISYCHAIN MIDWEST SUMMER / EU FALL 2025

JULY

11 – Bloomington, IL – Jazz Upfront

12 – St Louis, MO – Platypus

13 – Lawrence, KS – Replay Lounge

15 – Fort Collins, CO – Surfside 7

17 – Colorado Springs, CO – Vultures

18 – Denver, CO – Skylark Lounge

19 – Keystone, CO – Snake River Saloon

23 – Omaha, NE – The Sydney

24 – Des Moines, IA – Leftys

25 – Minneapolis, MN – Zhora Darling

26 – Madison, WI – Gamma Ray

27 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

SEPTEMBER

10 – Madison, WI – The Majestic Theater (Supporting Neal Francis)

11 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club (Supporting Neal Francis)

OCTOBER

30 – Hamburg, DE – Deichdiele

31 – Weimar, DE – Kasseturm

NOVEMBER

1 – Cottbus, DE – Fango

7 – Copenhagen, DK – Beta

8 – Berlin, DE – Loge

10 – Aachen, DE – Domkeller

13 – Frankfurt, DE – Elfer Club

14 – Feldbach, AT – G.L.A.M

