Daisychain – All In A Name
Today, Chicago-based psych rock trio Daisychain share their rich, electrifying debut album All In A Name, produced by renowned producer, mixer and engineer Sylvia Massy (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tool, Prince) out everywhere now.
Alongside the full punchy project, the band pens an ode to being young and impulsive with “G-String,” a summery, vibrant pop-leaning track, and DIY music video, that documents a girls trip in Vegas that may or may not have involved a corporate lawyer and seemingly limitless funds.
The spirited album showcases Daisychain’s complexities as people, tight-knit bond as friends and versatility as artists, featuring sounds from wood winds, chimes, pump organs, mixed with synthesized vocal and guitar harmonies. Inside her Ashland, Oregon-based studio, celebrated producer Massy created a safe space for the group to experiment and elevated their sound and strengths, whittling 100 tracks down to ten. Matching the band’s name, the project sonically blends sultry and soulful vocals with moments of fierce garage-rock and classic 1970s rock, resulting in a robust, thrilling listening experience.
Vocalist and bassist Nickole Regala is proud to present a project that is true to who the group is today and celebrates female voices. On the raw creative experience, Regala says, “‘All in a Name’ will always represent to me the discipline, vulnerability, and humility it takes to make a great album. Whether it was the intensity of the writing process, the three-week recording sabbatical, or life just life-ing us, this album feels like us which is why I can’t stop listening to it.”
On “G-String,” the band steps away from their rock-heavy, witchy sonic palette and lean into their femininity with a lighter, dreamy sound and lyrics that explore a rambunctious weekend between best friends. Pulling inspiration from Lana Del Rey and The Velvet Underground, Regala adds, “The truth was twisted in this song, but just enough to give it a little imagination. A memoir of being young, girlish and impulsive.”
Daisychain recently completed the Southwest leg of the She’s A Freak tour including their special hometown record release in Chicago. Next month, they’ll move through much of the Midwest and Colorado, and will move through Germany, Denmark and Austria this fall. In September, they’ll support Chicago funk/soul rocker Neal Francis.
DAISYCHAIN MIDWEST SUMMER / EU FALL 2025
JULY
11 – Bloomington, IL – Jazz Upfront
12 – St Louis, MO – Platypus
13 – Lawrence, KS – Replay Lounge
15 – Fort Collins, CO – Surfside 7
17 – Colorado Springs, CO – Vultures
18 – Denver, CO – Skylark Lounge
19 – Keystone, CO – Snake River Saloon
23 – Omaha, NE – The Sydney
24 – Des Moines, IA – Leftys
25 – Minneapolis, MN – Zhora Darling
26 – Madison, WI – Gamma Ray
27 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club
SEPTEMBER
10 – Madison, WI – The Majestic Theater (Supporting Neal Francis)
11 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club (Supporting Neal Francis)
OCTOBER
30 – Hamburg, DE – Deichdiele
31 – Weimar, DE – Kasseturm
NOVEMBER
1 – Cottbus, DE – Fango
7 – Copenhagen, DK – Beta
8 – Berlin, DE – Loge
10 – Aachen, DE – Domkeller
13 – Frankfurt, DE – Elfer Club
14 – Feldbach, AT – G.L.A.M
