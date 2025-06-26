Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – UNSCARRED

Fresh off their spring U.S. arena tour as direct support for Pearl Jam and headline shows in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers return today with a radiant new indie track, “UNSCARRED.”

The all-caps track explores the murky waters of situationships and the universal chaos of watching your friends date male musicians. It follows the raw indie swagger of their last single “BALCONY” and continues their creative partnership with 3x GRAMMY Award-winning producer Catherine Marks (boygenius The Record, Wolf Alice, Foals), recorded during a five-week session at The Grove Studios in Australia.

“UNSCARRED” was mixed by 3x GRAMMY winner Oli Jacobs (Kendrick Lamar, beabadoobee, Taylor Swift) and mastered by Ruairi O’Flaherty (Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Rey, Bleachers). The track is out now via Mom + Pop (World) and Community Music (AUS/NZ).

“‘UNSCARRED’ was written after hearing about a friend’s failed situationship with a male musician,” the band shares. “It’s a feeling we can all relate to—when you think you’re on the same page as someone (who in reality can’t talk about their feelings and end up making you feel insane). It was nice being able to write from her shoes without actually going through the treachery of dating this man.” — Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers — Anna Ryan (they/she; vocals/guitar), Scarlett McKahey (she/her; guitar/vocals), Jaida Stephenson (she/her; bass), and Neve van Boxsel (she/her; drums) — are one of Australia’s most celebrated new rock acts. They broke out with their 2022 EP Pretty Good For A Girl Band, with lead single “Girl Sports.”

#teenjesusandthejeanteasers