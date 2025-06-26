Kehlani – Folded

Multiplatinum-certified singer-songwriter Kehlani has shared the sultry official music video for her new hit single, “Folded.”

“Folded” – which currently boasts over 20.6M worldwide streams with more than 10.3M in the US alone, earning 5.7M US streams in its first week of release to make history as the largest first-week solo debut of the star’s career thus far (surpassing “After Hours,” which amassed 4.1M streams in the week following its debut last year) – is available everywhere now via Atlantic Music Group.

Produced by Khris Riddick-Tynes (who previously collaborated with Kehlani on 2024’s GRAMMY® Award-nominated hit single, “After Hours”), Andre Harris (Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige), Donovan Knight (Justin Bieber, Jill Scott), and Don Mills (J. Cole, Juice WRLD), “Folded” continues what has proven a triumphant late spring for the critically acclaimed Kehlani, following a bold, breathtaking appearance at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas which saw her acclaimed by WWD for her shimmering, sinuous fashion as well as two prominent nominations at the BET Awards 2025, including “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist” and “Video of the Year” (for “After Hours”).

#kehlani