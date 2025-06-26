Daffo – Where The Earth Bends

An essential new voice on the indie-rock scene, 21-year-old singer/songwriter Daffo, the moniker of Gabi Gamberg, brings an unexpected beauty to the most uncomfortable of feelings. With a poetic specificity that cuts right to the heart, the Los Angeles-based artist speaks an unfiltered truth about all that sets them apart from the wider world, confronting everything from shame and self-loathing to misplaced affection and the chaos of living with an overactive brain.

After spending much of the past year on tour with artists like illuminati hotties and Annie DiRusso, Daffo now makes their full-length debut with Where the Earth Bends, due September 26th via Concord Records, a one-of-a-kind coming-of-age album that finds powerful catharsis in painful confession.

Deeply rooted in Daffo’s unsparing self-reflection, Where the Earth Bends sheds light on their struggle with obsessive-compulsive disorder on songs like the distortion-drenched “Habit,” released today alongside a video by Anastasia Duchess.

“I wrote that song at a moment when I was having a hard time with my OCD and cyclical thinking,” says Gamberg. “It’s partly about how I tend to come to conclusions about certain situations before even allowing myself to experience them.”

Produced and mixed by Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, Beck, Cat Power), Where the Earth Bends encompasses an intimate yet frenetic sound that perfectly mirrors the album’s emotional intensity and embodies an unfettered energy that magnifies the impact of their songwriting.

Tour Dates:

6/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

6/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

6/28 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

11/1 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

11/7 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival Paris

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

11/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/13 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda ^

11/15 – Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall ^

11/16 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre ^

11/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theater ^

11/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron ^

11/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre ^

11/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

* w/ Blondshell

^ w/ Wednesday

#daffoband