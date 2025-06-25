Syd Taylor – Time to Go!

Today, Detroit-born, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, model and producer Syd Taylor releases self-produced debut album After the Fact.

The new record represents a life changing experience for Taylor as she further explores her identity, claims her voice and practices honesty within the spiraling feeling of isolation as she launches her solo career after 10 years in Stereo Jane with twin sister Emilia Paige. Previous singles – “After the Fact”, “Heaven”, “Honeycomb”, “My Man” and “Love of Your Life.”

“I set out on a journey of self-discovery and self-understanding, and I can confidently say that in writing this album, that’s exactly what I did,” Taylor says of the album. “‘After the Fact’ is a body of work that fully captures who I am as a person and as a creative. It’s the first time I’ve been able to sit down and make something truly for me. This album is raw and real. It’s confident and bitchy. It’s empowering and heartbreaking. It’s the process of figuring out who you are and learning to embrace every part of it.

To coincide with the album release, Taylor also shares a video for the catchy, guitar-heavy “Time to Go!” directed by Matthew Takes.

“I really wanted to dive into this ’60s Brit rock world with my visuals for Time to Go!. It felt so true to who I am, and I had such a fun time creating it!,” she says of the video.

#sydtherocketkid