Laufey – Lover Girl

Today, GRAMMY®-winning Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey is premiering “Lover Girl,” the latest single from her highly anticipated forthcoming album A Matter of Time.

Of the song, Laufey explains, “The hardest part of loving someone is being away from them. A Matter of Time is coming August 22 via Vingolf Recordings / AWAL.

Moreover, Laufey’s recently announced “A Matter of Time Tour,” in partnership with AEG Presents, sold over 250K tickets, including two sold out Madison Square Garden dates in New York City, two sold out Crypto.com Arena dates in Los Angeles, plus second nights added in Toronto and San Francisco and a dozen other instantly sold out arena shows. The tour kicks off in September and sees Laufey bringing her enchanting and theatrical live show to her largest North American venues to date.

LAUFEY LIVE

July 30—Virginia Arts Festival at Chartway Arena—Norfolk, VA*

July 31—Virginia Arts Festival at Chartway Arena—Norfolk, VA*

August 2—Chautauqua Institution—Chautauqua, NY† SOLD OUT

August 3—Chautauqua Institution—Chautauqua, NY†

August 7—Blossom Music Center—Cuyahoga Falls, OH‡

August 9—Saratoga Performing Arts Center—Saratoga Springs, NY§

September 15—Kia Center—Orlando, FL** SOLD OUT

September 16—State Farm Arena—Atlanta, GA**

September 18—Dickies Arena—Fort Worth, TX** SOLD OUT

September 20—Toyota Center—Houston, TX**

September 21—Moody Center—Austin, TX**

September 23—Desert Diamond Arena—Phoenix, AZ**

September 24—Pechanga Arena—San Diego, CA** SOLD OUT

September 26—Crypto.com Arena—Los Angeles, CA** SOLD OUT

September 27—Crypto.com Arena—Los Angeles, CA** SOLD OUT

September 29—Oakland Arena—Oakland, CA** NEW DATE

September 30—Chase Center—San Francisco, CA** SOLD OUT

October 2—Rogers Arena—Vancouver, BC**

October 4—Climate Pledge Arena—Seattle, WA** SOLD OUT

October 6—Delta Center—Salt Lake City, UT**

October 8—Red Rocks Amphitheatre—Morrison, CO** SOLD OUT

October 10—United Center—Chicago, IL** SOLD OUT

October 11—Target Center—Minneapolis, MN**

October 13—Bridgestone Arena—Nashville, TN**

October 15—Madison Square Garden—New York, NY** SOLD OUT

October 16—Madison Square Garden—New York, NY** SOLD OUT

October 19—Scotiabank Arena—Toronto, ON** SOLD OUT

October 20—Scotiabank Arena—Toronto, ON** NEW DATE

October 21—Place Bell—Laval, QC**

October 23—Capital One Arena—Washington, DC**

October 24—Wells Fargo Center—Philadelphia, PA**

October 27—TD Garden—Boston MA**

*with The Virginia Symphony Orchestra

†with The Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra

‡with The Cleveland Orchestra

§with The Philadelphia Orchestra

**with support from Suki Waterhouse

