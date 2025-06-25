Kinneret – Solar Kiss

Brooklyn, NY’s Kinneret today released her electric new single “Solar Kiss” alongside a Joelle Taylor-Directed video.

With all the buoyancy of an ‘80s pop hit and the wisdom of a breakthrough therapy session, the standout track—co-written and produced by Jorge Elbrecht (Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast) — encourages listeners to think big when envisioning their bliss. “‘Solar Kiss’ was originally called ‘Migration.’ It’s about making big changes and following your passion,” Kinneret explains. “I wrote it while I was moving to Brooklyn [from Los Angeles], and I imagined myself as a brave bird, leading my flock across the country.” “Solar Kiss” is an alluring glimpse into the magical, organic, and quirky world of Kinneret, which listeners were first introduced to on her 2019 viral hit single “No Wind Resistance!” (the track has since amassed over 200 million global streams across DSPs).

Kinneret also today announced fall headlining tour dates, including Brooklyn, NY’s Sultan Room on October 11th, and Los Angeles, CA’s Moroccan Lounge on October 24th

Kinneret Live Dates

09/20-Chicago, IL-Subterranean

09/24-Boston MA-Red Room

10/11-Brooklyn NY-Sultan Room

10/16-Washington DC-Pie Shop

10/24-Los Angeles-Moroccan Lounge

