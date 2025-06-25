Daisy The Great – Dog

Brooklyn’s Daisy the Great are back today with the final preview of their forthcoming album The Rubber Teeth Talk, due out June 27 via S-Curve Records.

The record’s radiant opening track, “Dog” features some of the band’s tightest and most immediate songwriting to date.

“I wrote Dog while on a long walk through New York City on a crummy day,” shares Kelley Dugain, “I saw a Winnie the Pooh stuffed animal face down in a murky puddle on the curb in the West Village and I thought, there I am. It was like a little funny gift from the streets of NY that validated my disillusionment with adulthood that day and made me smile.”

For the new record, Mina Walker and Kelley Dugan worked with Grammy award-winning producer Catherine Marks (boygenius, St. Vincent, Alanis Morissette) to expand their multidimensional, genre-defying sound and deepen the intricate harmonies on their hook-filled tracks. On creating the record, Catherine Marks shares, “We laughed a lot making this record but there were also many moments that made us shed a little tear. When I first heard the songs I was immediately transported into their world. I love the character and sonic identity we’ve created for each song, guided by their storytelling. This album is so undeniably them and I love it.”

Daisy the Great will embark on an extensive US headline tour, kicking off this September in Boston and making their way around the country. The band will play their biggest New York show to date at Bowery Ballroom on Sept 12th.

Daisy the Great Tour Dates

9/10/2025 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

9/12/2025 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

9/13/2025 – Philadelphia, PA- Kung Fu Necktie (21+)

9/15/2025 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

9/16/2025 – St. Paul, MN- Amsterdam

9/18/2025 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

9/19/2025 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

9/21/2025 – Portland, OR – Holocene

9/23/2025- Seattle, WA – Barboza

9/25/2025 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

9/26/2025- Los Angeles, CA – El Cid

9/28/2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

10/1/2025 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

10/2/2025 – Austin, TX – 29th Street Ballroom

10/3/2025 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa (18+)

10/5/2025 – Asheville, NC – Eulogy

10/8/2025 – Washington DC – Songbyrd

#daisythegreatband