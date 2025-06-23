Wet Leg – davina mccall

Wet Leg have revealed the third song from their highly anticipated second album moisturizer – due July 11 via Domino.

Named for the erstwhile host of the UK’s hit reality game show Big Brother, “davina mccall” is a soft, lovelorn ballad that takes a cheeky premise – Big Brother and Shakira – and coats it in a sense of earnestness that’s new for Wet Leg; it’s a song about pure, unadulterated devotion.

The video for “davina mccall” is directed by Chris Hopewell and is a charming stop-motion animation where we meet the band as clay figures cruising along in search of a feather-stealing goblin whilst calling back to the “CPR” video and their recent family portrait.

“davina mccall” is also a great showcase of the band’s new way of collaborating: Wet Leg’s Hester Chambers began the song and teased it out with Ellis Durand; Rhian Teasdale wrote the lyrics and melody, a process that felt a little like solving a mystery. “Ellis and I were on the edge of our seats being like, ‘We’re gonna get this, we’re completing the puzzle’” says Chambers.

A 7 inch vinyl release of “CPR” and “davina mccall” will also be released on July 11.

Wet Leg are Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand (bass), Henry Holmes (drums), and Joshua Mobaraki (guitar, synth).

Upcoming live dates

Fri 27th June – Glastonbury Festival, Shepton Mallet – Other Stage @ 3.45pm

Wed 2nd July – Roskilde Festival, Roskilde

Fri 4th July – Rock Werchter, Werchter

Sat 5th July – Down the Rabbit Hole Festival, Beuningen

Sun 6th July – Festival Beauregard, Herouville Saint-Clair

Wed 9th July – Pryzm, Kingston

Fri 11th July – TRNSMT, Glasgow

Tue 15th July – I-Days Milan, Milan w/ Olivia Rodrigo

Wed 16th July – Acieloaperto Festival, Cesena

Thurs 17th July – Electric Ballroom, London

Mon 21st July – Chalk, Brighton

Tues 22nd July – Coventry Empire, Coventry

Wed 23rd July – Foundry, Sheffield

Fri 1st Aug – All Together Now, Waterford

Sun 3rd Aug – Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire

Thu 7th Aug – Oya Festival, Oslo

Fri 8th Aug – Way Out West, Gothenburg

Sun 10th Aug – Boardmasters Festival, Newquay

Fri 15th Aug – Green Man Festival, Crickhowell

Sun 17th Aug – Cabaret Vert Festival, Charleville-Mézières

Mon 1st September – Paramount Theatre, Seattle SOLD OUT

Tues 2nd September – Paramount Theatre, Seattle

Wed 3rd September – Malkin Bowl, Vancouver

Fri 5th September – Revolution Hall, Portland SOLD OUT

Sat 6th September – Revolution Hall, Portland SOLD OUT

Tues 9th September – First Avenue, Minneapolis SOLD OUT

Wed 10th September – The Salt Shed (outdoors), Chicago

Fri 12th September – History, Toronto SOLD OUT

Sat 13th September – Mtelus, Montreal SOLD OUT

Sun 14th September – Roadrunner, Boston SOLD OUT

Mon 15th September – Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia

Wed 17th September – Summer Stage in Central Park, New York SOLD OUT

Thurs 18th September – Brooklyn Paramount, New York SOLD OUT

Fri 19th September – 9:30 Club, Washington D.C. SOLD OUT

Sun 21st September – Shakey Knees Festival, Atlanta

Tues 23rd September – Rolling Stone’s Gather No Moss @ Marathon Music Works, Nashville

Sun 28th September – Ohana Music Festival, Dana Point

Tues 30th September – Fox Theatre, Oakland SOLD OUT

Wed 1st October – Fox Theatre, Oakland

Fri 3rd October – Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Sun 5th October – Austin City Limits, Austin

Tues 7th October – The Criterion, Oklahoma City

Sun 12th October – Austin City Limits, Austin

Tues 14th October – The Lowbrow Palace, El Paso

Fri 17th October – Greek Theatre, Los Angeles

Mon 27th October – L’Olympia, Paris

Tues 28th October – Le Transbordeur, Lyon

Fri 31st October – New Fall Festival, Düsseldorf

Sun 2nd November – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels

Mon 3rd November – Paradiso, Amsterdam

Tues 4th November – TivoliVredenburg – Ronda, Utrecht

Thurs 6th November – Les Docks, Lausanne

Fri 7th November – Theaterfabrik, Munich

Sun 9th November – Columbiahalle, Berlin

Mon 10th November – Docks, Hamburg

Tues 11th November – Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-Alzette

