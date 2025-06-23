Wet Leg – davina mccall
Wet Leg have revealed the third song from their highly anticipated second album moisturizer – due July 11 via Domino.
Named for the erstwhile host of the UK’s hit reality game show Big Brother, “davina mccall” is a soft, lovelorn ballad that takes a cheeky premise – Big Brother and Shakira – and coats it in a sense of earnestness that’s new for Wet Leg; it’s a song about pure, unadulterated devotion.
The video for “davina mccall” is directed by Chris Hopewell and is a charming stop-motion animation where we meet the band as clay figures cruising along in search of a feather-stealing goblin whilst calling back to the “CPR” video and their recent family portrait.
“davina mccall” is also a great showcase of the band’s new way of collaborating: Wet Leg’s Hester Chambers began the song and teased it out with Ellis Durand; Rhian Teasdale wrote the lyrics and melody, a process that felt a little like solving a mystery. “Ellis and I were on the edge of our seats being like, ‘We’re gonna get this, we’re completing the puzzle’” says Chambers.
A 7 inch vinyl release of “CPR” and “davina mccall” will also be released on July 11.
Wet Leg are Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand (bass), Henry Holmes (drums), and Joshua Mobaraki (guitar, synth).
Upcoming live dates
Fri 27th June – Glastonbury Festival, Shepton Mallet – Other Stage @ 3.45pm
Wed 2nd July – Roskilde Festival, Roskilde
Fri 4th July – Rock Werchter, Werchter
Sat 5th July – Down the Rabbit Hole Festival, Beuningen
Sun 6th July – Festival Beauregard, Herouville Saint-Clair
Wed 9th July – Pryzm, Kingston
Fri 11th July – TRNSMT, Glasgow
Tue 15th July – I-Days Milan, Milan w/ Olivia Rodrigo
Wed 16th July – Acieloaperto Festival, Cesena
Thurs 17th July – Electric Ballroom, London
Mon 21st July – Chalk, Brighton
Tues 22nd July – Coventry Empire, Coventry
Wed 23rd July – Foundry, Sheffield
Fri 1st Aug – All Together Now, Waterford
Sun 3rd Aug – Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire
Thu 7th Aug – Oya Festival, Oslo
Fri 8th Aug – Way Out West, Gothenburg
Sun 10th Aug – Boardmasters Festival, Newquay
Fri 15th Aug – Green Man Festival, Crickhowell
Sun 17th Aug – Cabaret Vert Festival, Charleville-Mézières
Mon 1st September – Paramount Theatre, Seattle SOLD OUT
Tues 2nd September – Paramount Theatre, Seattle
Wed 3rd September – Malkin Bowl, Vancouver
Fri 5th September – Revolution Hall, Portland SOLD OUT
Sat 6th September – Revolution Hall, Portland SOLD OUT
Tues 9th September – First Avenue, Minneapolis SOLD OUT
Wed 10th September – The Salt Shed (outdoors), Chicago
Fri 12th September – History, Toronto SOLD OUT
Sat 13th September – Mtelus, Montreal SOLD OUT
Sun 14th September – Roadrunner, Boston SOLD OUT
Mon 15th September – Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia
Wed 17th September – Summer Stage in Central Park, New York SOLD OUT
Thurs 18th September – Brooklyn Paramount, New York SOLD OUT
Fri 19th September – 9:30 Club, Washington D.C. SOLD OUT
Sun 21st September – Shakey Knees Festival, Atlanta
Tues 23rd September – Rolling Stone’s Gather No Moss @ Marathon Music Works, Nashville
Sun 28th September – Ohana Music Festival, Dana Point
Tues 30th September – Fox Theatre, Oakland SOLD OUT
Wed 1st October – Fox Theatre, Oakland
Fri 3rd October – Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Sun 5th October – Austin City Limits, Austin
Tues 7th October – The Criterion, Oklahoma City
Sun 12th October – Austin City Limits, Austin
Tues 14th October – The Lowbrow Palace, El Paso
Fri 17th October – Greek Theatre, Los Angeles
Mon 27th October – L’Olympia, Paris
Tues 28th October – Le Transbordeur, Lyon
Fri 31st October – New Fall Festival, Düsseldorf
Sun 2nd November – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels
Mon 3rd November – Paradiso, Amsterdam
Tues 4th November – TivoliVredenburg – Ronda, Utrecht
Thurs 6th November – Les Docks, Lausanne
Fri 7th November – Theaterfabrik, Munich
Sun 9th November – Columbiahalle, Berlin
Mon 10th November – Docks, Hamburg
Tues 11th November – Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-Alzette
