Superchunk – No Hope

Superchunk release “No Hope,” another resilient and catchy song about our current times from their recently announced forthcoming album, Songs in the Key of Yikes.

Songs in the Key of Yikes is due August 22nd on Merge Records.

“The last…10 (?) years have given us plenty of material for crushing nights and endless days, and this rollercoaster is only going down at the moment, but here we are singing,” Mac McCaughan explains. On the track McCaughan’s lyrics paint a crushing scene before entering its titular refrain. He repeats the phrase nine times, pauses a beat, and transforms its sentiment entirely, breaking the chant with the line “and here we are singing.” The lyric is sharp, at once a simple observation and a profound statement of being but McCaughan’s voice finds a certain sweetness in having endured, and continuing to do so.

Superchunk announced the album last Songs in the Key of Yikes last month with its opening track and lead single “Is It Making You Feel Something.”

Tour Dates:

Sep 05 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

Sep 09 Washington, DC – Black Cat *

Sep 10 Philadelphia, PA – Ardmore Music Hall *

Sep 11 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom *

Sep 12 Boston, MA – The Crystal Ballroom *

Sep 13 Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace *

Sep 14 Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater *

Sep 16 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall *

Sep 17 Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop *

Sep 18 Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Sept 19 Sawyer, MI – Out There (Special Acoustic Show)

Sept 20 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

Oct 09 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

Oct 10 Las Vegas, NV – Best Friends Fest

Oct 13 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre ^

Oct 14 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge ^

Oct 15 Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club Ballroom ^

Oct 17 Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern ^

Oct 18 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios ^

Oct 19 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios ^

Oct 21 San Francisco, CA – The Independent ^

Oct 23 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom ^

Oct 24 San Diego, CA — House of Blues San Diego ~

* w/ Tee Vee Repairmann

^ w/ Case Oats

~ w/ Rocket From the Crypt

#macsuperchunk