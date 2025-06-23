Reneé Rapp – Fall Headlining Tour

Today, critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and pop disruptor Reneé Rapp announces her biggest headline tour to date, including major arena plays at venues across North America including the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, TD Garden in Boston, and Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Kicking off September 23 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, the 16-city run is in support of Rapp’s forthcoming sophomore album BITE ME (out August 1 via Interscope Records). Special guests Ravyn Lenae & Syd will join Rapp across various shows.

This announcement follows the release of Rapp’s blistering new single “Leave Me Alone,” the first taste of BITE ME and a bold introduction to her new chapter.

Combining Rapp’s signature vulnerability with an unbothered edge, the track sets the tone for what promises to be her most dynamic live show yet. With BITE ME, Rapp leans into chaos, confidence, and control on her own terms—bringing that energy to arena stages across the country this fall.

ARTIST PRESALE: Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through June 24 at 11 PM PT at livemu.sc/reneerapp. The Artist Presale will begin June 26 at 10 AM through June 26 at 10 PM local time.

GENERAL ONSALE: General Onsale Begins Friday, June 27 at 10 AM Local Time on ReneeRapp.com

RENEÉ RAPP – 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

* Support from Syd

^ Support from Ravyn Lenae

& Festival Performance

Tue Sep 23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

Thu Sep 25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena^

Sat Sep 27 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

Mon Sep 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

Thu Oct 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

Sat Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – All Things Go&

Mon Oct 06 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*

Wed Oct 08 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena*

Fri Oct 10 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory*

Mon Oct 13 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds*

Wed Oct 15 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

Fri Oct 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum*

Wed Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park^

Thu Oct 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

Sun Oct 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

Mon Oct 27 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center^

Wed Oct 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center^

