Lady Wray – Cover Girl

Today, powerhouse vocalist and artist Lady Wray returns to announce her new album, Cover Girl, out September 26th via Big Crown Records.

Continuing a steady slate of songs released earlier this year hinting at a larger project, Cover Girl elevates Wray’s artistry through her decade-spanning partnership with Grammy Award winning producer Leon Michels (Clairo, Norah Jones, Freddie Gibbs). Together, Wray and Michels have crafted a joyful, revitalized vision of Wray’s sound, which draws from several of her formative musical influences, ‘60s and ‘70s-inspired soul and disco, ‘90s hip-hop and R&B, and gospel. Cover Girl also captures Wray turning the focus of her writing inward, looking back fondly on herself as a little girl as she’s grown as a mother in the years since 2022’s Piece of Me, living vivaciously with the same warmth she sees watching her daughter grow up.

Coinciding with the announcement of her new album, Lady Wray is also sharing the album’s triumphant lead single “You’re Gonna Win”, a collision of disco and gospel that flushes in the spirit of the Studio 54 era, with an undeniable groove all about celebrating love in its many forms.

“This song is my night out,” Wray says of the track. “I can get dressed, call my friends, and we’re gonna go out, dance, and have a great time.”

Lady Wray will also be embarking on a series of tour dates throughout the Summer and the Fall, beginning in Europe next month. Beginning September 18th in Kingston, NY, Lady Wray will embark on the North American leg of her tour, playing shows across the continent including dates in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and LA, before concluding in Austin, Texas on November 22nd.

Lady Wray 2025 Live Dates

7/1 – Paris, France @ New Morning

7/2 – London, England @ Village Underground

7/3 – Manchester, England @ Band on the Wall

7/5 – Donosti, Spain @ Dabadaba

7/6 – Valencia, Spain @ Loco Club

7/8 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala Clamores

7/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin Club

7/11 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotterdam Ahoy

7/12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Knust

7/14 – Berlin, Germany @ Heimathafen Neukölln

7/15 – Munich, Germany @ Strom

7/17 – Bern, Switzerland @ Gurten Festival

7/18 – Luzern, Switzerland @ Luzern Live

7/21 – Geneva, Switzerland @ Scene Ella Fitzgerald

8/23 – Seattle, WA @ Bell Street Park

9/28 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

9/29 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

9/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

10/2 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/3 – Hamden, CT @ SPACE Ballroom

10/4 – Amherst, MA @ The Drake

10/5 – Portland, ME @ Oxbow

10/7 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Riz

10/8 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

10/10 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Fogg Street

10/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ High Noon Saloon

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/6 – San Diego, CA, CA @ Quartyard

11/7 – Riverside, CA @ Farm House Collective

11/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

11/9 – San Francisco @ The Chapel

11/11 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

11/12 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

11/14 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theater Pub

11/15 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

11/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/18 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

11/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/22 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

