Lady Wray – Cover Girl
Today, powerhouse vocalist and artist Lady Wray returns to announce her new album, Cover Girl, out September 26th via Big Crown Records.
Continuing a steady slate of songs released earlier this year hinting at a larger project, Cover Girl elevates Wray’s artistry through her decade-spanning partnership with Grammy Award winning producer Leon Michels (Clairo, Norah Jones, Freddie Gibbs). Together, Wray and Michels have crafted a joyful, revitalized vision of Wray’s sound, which draws from several of her formative musical influences, ‘60s and ‘70s-inspired soul and disco, ‘90s hip-hop and R&B, and gospel. Cover Girl also captures Wray turning the focus of her writing inward, looking back fondly on herself as a little girl as she’s grown as a mother in the years since 2022’s Piece of Me, living vivaciously with the same warmth she sees watching her daughter grow up.
Coinciding with the announcement of her new album, Lady Wray is also sharing the album’s triumphant lead single “You’re Gonna Win”, a collision of disco and gospel that flushes in the spirit of the Studio 54 era, with an undeniable groove all about celebrating love in its many forms.
“This song is my night out,” Wray says of the track. “I can get dressed, call my friends, and we’re gonna go out, dance, and have a great time.”
Lady Wray will also be embarking on a series of tour dates throughout the Summer and the Fall, beginning in Europe next month. Beginning September 18th in Kingston, NY, Lady Wray will embark on the North American leg of her tour, playing shows across the continent including dates in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and LA, before concluding in Austin, Texas on November 22nd.
Lady Wray 2025 Live Dates
7/1 – Paris, France @ New Morning
7/2 – London, England @ Village Underground
7/3 – Manchester, England @ Band on the Wall
7/5 – Donosti, Spain @ Dabadaba
7/6 – Valencia, Spain @ Loco Club
7/8 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala Clamores
7/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin Club
7/11 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotterdam Ahoy
7/12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Knust
7/14 – Berlin, Germany @ Heimathafen Neukölln
7/15 – Munich, Germany @ Strom
7/17 – Bern, Switzerland @ Gurten Festival
7/18 – Luzern, Switzerland @ Luzern Live
7/21 – Geneva, Switzerland @ Scene Ella Fitzgerald
8/23 – Seattle, WA @ Bell Street Park
9/28 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
9/29 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
9/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
10/2 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/3 – Hamden, CT @ SPACE Ballroom
10/4 – Amherst, MA @ The Drake
10/5 – Portland, ME @ Oxbow
10/7 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Riz
10/8 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
10/10 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger
10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Fogg Street
10/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ High Noon Saloon
10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
11/6 – San Diego, CA, CA @ Quartyard
11/7 – Riverside, CA @ Farm House Collective
11/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
11/9 – San Francisco @ The Chapel
11/11 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
11/12 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
11/14 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theater Pub
11/15 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club
11/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/18 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
11/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/22 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
#ladynicolewray