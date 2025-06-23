Ada Lea – something in the wind
Ada Lea—the moniker of Montreal-based musician Alexandra Levy— releases “something in the wind,” the second single from her new album, when i paint my masterpiece, out August 8th via Saddle Creek and announces a North American Tour.
Following the sprawling, Chantal Ackerman-inspired lead single, “baby blue frigidaire mini fridge,” “something in the wind” is a meditation on love born out of a dream.
Reflecting on the creation of the track she says: “I had a dream about this song and remember nothing. There is a constant in everyone’s life, which is the dream. When we recorded the song, Luke, who produced it, suggested we slow it down so Tasy could improvise a busy drum solo. Then, Jonas, engineer, sped the song up to its regular speed. Like a slowed down wink to Leonard Cohen himself.”
After watching “the miracle over the mojave”, performed by Nathan Fielder on his show “The Rehearsal”, Ada Lea realised anything was possible. In just 6 months, under the guidance and direction of Brittney Canda, Ada Lea learned how to figure skate and trained rigorously for this video that would serve as a miracle of sorts. The performance to “something in the wind” marks her return to the joys of music. Skating seemed like the perfect metaphor for the challenges of navigating the music industry—it’s icy cold, there are judges everywhere—and when you fall, you can only rise.
when i paint my masterpiece is an epic, 16-track opus. It’s a kaleidoscopic exploration of the transformations art can bring: the vision of an uncompromising artist dancing bravely and freely between registers and across mediums. The album marks a reset—a quiet revolution. After years of relentless international touring, Levy felt an urgent need for community and renewal. Gruelling road schedules with very little support left her wondering: who am I really doing all this for? The system was uncaring and broken, and so she envisioned a new healthy and healing mode of musical genesis. Levy went back to school to study painting and poetry, got a job, and began teaching.
Fri, Aug 16 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club w/ @
Sat, Aug 17 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol w/ Allegra Krieger
Sun, Aug 18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s w/ Allegra Krieger
Mon, Aug 19 – Glasgow, UK @ Nice n’ Sleazy w/ Allegra Krieger
Tue, Aug 20 – Chester, UK @ St. Mary’s Creative Space w/ Allegra Krieger
Wed, Aug 21 – London, UK @ Lexington, Line of Best Fit w/ Allegra Krieger
Wed, Sept 10 – Burlington, VT @ Radio Bean
Thu, Sept 11 – Providence, RI @ AS220
Fri, Sept 12 – Catskill, NY – Avalon
Sat, Sept 13 – Turner Falls, MA @ Brick House
Mon, Sept 15 – New York, NY @ NightClub 101
Tue, Sept 16 – Washington, DC @ Quarry House
Wed, Sept 17 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook
Thu, Sept 18 – Nashville, TN @ East Room
Fri, Sept 19 – Chicago, IL @ Judson & Moore
Sat, Sept 20 – Windsor, ON @ Phog Lounge
Sun, Sept 21 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
Tue, Oct 14 – Montreal, QC @ Toscadura
Wed, Oct 15 – Hamilton @ Roony’s
Fri, Oct 17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ TV Station
Sat, Oct 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Sky High
Sun, Oct 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cloudland
Mon, Oct 20 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
Wed, Oct 22 – Butte, Montana @ Carpenters Union Hall
Fri, Oct 24 – Seattle, WA @ Ballard Homestead
Sat, Oct 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Kingsway
Mon, Oct 27 – Portland, OR @ Turn Turn Turn
Wed, Oct 29 – SF/Oakland @ TBD
Thu, Oct 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Scribble
Sat, Nov 1 – Salt Lake City @ The Pearl on Main
Sun, Nov 2 – Denver @ Hi Dive
Tue, Nov 4 – Lincoln, NE @ Reactor Coffee
Thu, Nov 5 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
#adaleamusic