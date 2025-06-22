Cult Of Venus – Sinner

Cult of Venus releases her stunning new single “Sinner” ahead of her European tour as main support with St. Vincent – playing shows in Italy, Austria, the UK, and Germany.

“Sinner” follows the global success of the previous single “Algorithm” which has streamed over 900,000 plays across platforms and has grown her fanbase.

“Sinner” is released via her imprint Liberty Belle Records (FUTURES/Virgin Music), and adds: “A word used to invoke guilt, SINNER is is for all women who have been made to feel shame for any part of themselves. It is about radical self acceptance as a road to redemption.”

“Algorithm”, released while touring 28 American cities, supporting CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry.

Cult of Venus is a multi-disciplinary performance artist who has played at MOMA PS1, Fotografiska’s Chapel Bar for David LaChappelle’s “FAITH”, and The Women’s March NYC. Cult of Venus has played her music as an artist in residence at Riker’s Island women’s jail in New York. Her music is the meeting point of art and activism with powerful songs that critique the impending environmental collapse, Disaster Capitalism, and social media as a surveillance tool. With her sustainable upcycled merch line raising thousands of dollars, donated to support the Women’s Prison Association and other regional charities.

All the graphics for the upcoming EP were created in collaboration with Sarah Schmitt – known for her work with Julian Casablancas, The Voidz, The Strokes, Suki Waterhouse, and more – and shot and filmed by Moody Darkroom. Along these creatives, the “Algorithm” video was edited by Charlie Robins.

#cvltofvenus