Rocket – Crossing Fingers

Los Angeles, CA’s Rocket have shared “Crossing Fingers,” their third single of the year and another leveling up of their already kinetic sound.

The track “is the story of falling so deep into a partnership with someone and bearing the weight of the fear of messing it all up,” shares vocalist and bassist Alithea Tuttle. “Knowing that changing for them would mean sacrificing yourself, but not being able to help the feeling of wanting to change for them. Hoping that the two of you can grow together over years and years, but not knowing if that is even in the cards for you. Knowing that only time will tell.”

Comprised of Alithea Tuttle (Bass, Vocals), Baron Rinzler (Guitar), Cooper Ladomade (Drums) and Desi Scaglione (Guitar), the members of Rocket have all know each other for a very long time, some since as early as preschool, with the full group coalescing in high school. “We spend pretty much every day together, so being in a band wasn’t even a question,” they explain. In early 2021, the group scraped together what money they had and rented the cheapest lockout space they could find, rehearsing religiously for months until their first show.

Inspired by the success of that first performance, the band convened in Cooper’s parents back house, and using a 1970’s Yamaha PM-1000 recording console that was donated to their elementary school, recorded their first EP, Versions Of You. Despite their youth, there’s a confidence and strength of vision across these songs that is rare to find in a debut.

Earlier this year the band shared “Take Your Aim” alongside a Consequence ‘Origins’ feature. The blistering new track was written shortly after the release of their debut EP, and will appear on the tracklist of the newly reissued EP, available on vinyl & CD for the first time via Transgressive Records / Canvasback.

This Fall, Rocket will embark on their debut US headline tour, kicking off in October after a run of August dates supporting The Smashing Pumpkins across the UK.

EU DATES

May 26th – Paris, FR @ Trabendo *

May 28th – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje *

May 29th – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin *

May 31st – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater *

June 2nd – Rotterdam, NL @ V11

June 4th – Hasselt, BE @ Club AFF

June 5th – Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

June 9th – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

June 10th – London, UK @ Windmill

June 11th – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

June 12th – Glasgow, UK @ McChuills

June 14th – Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival

August 8th – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West Festival

August 10th – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park ^

August 12th – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall ^

August 13th – Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre ^

August 14th – Colchester, UK @ Colchester Castle Park ^

August 16th – Wales, UK @ Greenman Festival

* w/ Mannequin Pussy

^ w/ Smashing Pumpkins

US DATES

Oct 27th – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Oct 30th – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

Oct 31st – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Indoors)

Nov 3rd – Nashville, TN @ drkmttr

Nov 4th – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

Nov 6th – Washington, DC @ DC9

Nov 7th – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts

Nov 8th – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Nov 11th – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Nov 13th – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Nov 14th – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

Nov 15th – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

Nov 18th – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Nov 19th – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Nov 21st – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

Nov 22nd – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

#rockettheband