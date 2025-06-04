Nyah Grace – Down

Nyah Grace has released the video for her new single ‘Down’, taken from her forthcoming album Divinely Devoted out June 20th via Palawan Productions.

The Manchester by way of Oregon neo-soul singer delivers relatable relationship blues with ‘Down’.

Her voice – at once rich, wounded, and resolute – glides through themes of heartbreak, defiance and self-worth in the swaggering gospel song. She effortlessly showcases her incredible range as she delivers a show-stopping performance bolstered by an imposing wall of rich harmonies. With ‘Down’ Nyah Grace doesn’t just share a feeling – she immerses you in it.

The video tells the story of a couple arriving home from an evening out together, but full of distain for each other. Stylistically harking back to the late 60s and early 70s, Nyah Grace takes the lead role as she portrays the fracturing relationship which ultimately leads her to packing her bags and leaving.

Regarding the single Nyah says, “Writing ‘Down’ was a cathartic experience for me. It allowed me to channel the frustration, angst, and eventual acceptance that came from a past relationships and the way I was treated. I loved experimenting with the space and dynamics in this song and giving my raw emotions room to breathe.”

