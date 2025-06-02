The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

Lola Young – Headline North American Tour

Alex Teitz
Lola Young by Lily West & Eliana Shymansky2

Ivor Novello’s Rising Star Award winner and Brit-nominated South London singer / songwriter Lola Young announces her headline North American tour slated for this November and December. The 17-date run will see Lola bring her powerhouse vocals to Toronto, New York City, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Vancouver and Seattle, before wrapping up in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 6th at 10am local time.

Lola Young Tour Poster

Since its release, Lola’s latest single “One Thing,” which arrived with a Dave Meyers-directed video, has garnered millions of views and streams.

Upcoming Live Dates 

* = headline show

6/4 – La Madeleine @ Brussels, Belgium*  

6/5 – Georg-Elser-Halle @ Hamburg, Germany*  

6/10 – Accor Arena @ Paris, France [Billie Eilish Support]  

6/11 – Accor Arena @ Paris, France [Billie Eilish Support]  

6/15 – Capital FM Summertime Ball @ London, UK  

6/17 – Meltdown Festival @ London, UK  

6/27 – Glastonbury @ Somerset, UK  

7/3 – Open’er Festival @ Poland  

7/4 – Rock Werchter @ Werchter, Belgium  

7/5 – Roskilde Festival @ Roskilde, Denmark  

7/17 – Gurtenfestival @ Bern, Switzerland  

7/18 – Lollapalooza Paris @ Paris, France  

8/7 – Øya Festival @ Oslo, Norway  

8/9 – Way Out West Festival @ Gothenburg, Sweden  

8/10 – Flow Festival @ Helsinki, Finland  

8/14 – Paredes De Coura @ Paredes de Coura, Portugal  

8/16 – MS Dockville @ Hamburg, Germany  

8/17 – Lowlands Festival @ Biddinghuizen, The Netherlands  

9/27 – All Things Go Festival @ Forest Hills, New York  

9/28 – All Things Go Festival @ Columbia, MD

NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR

11/01 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY  

11/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner  

11/05 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5  

11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia  

11/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem  

11/11 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle  

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle  

11/19 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater  

11/21 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory  

11/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed  

11/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre  

11/28 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium  

11/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center  

12/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre  

12/02 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater at Lumen Field  

12/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium  

12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium  

#lolayounggg

