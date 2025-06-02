Lola Young – Headline North American Tour
Ivor Novello’s Rising Star Award winner and Brit-nominated South London singer / songwriter Lola Young announces her headline North American tour slated for this November and December. The 17-date run will see Lola bring her powerhouse vocals to Toronto, New York City, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Vancouver and Seattle, before wrapping up in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 6th at 10am local time.
Since its release, Lola’s latest single “One Thing,” which arrived with a Dave Meyers-directed video, has garnered millions of views and streams.
Upcoming Live Dates
* = headline show
6/4 – La Madeleine @ Brussels, Belgium*
6/5 – Georg-Elser-Halle @ Hamburg, Germany*
6/10 – Accor Arena @ Paris, France [Billie Eilish Support]
6/11 – Accor Arena @ Paris, France [Billie Eilish Support]
6/15 – Capital FM Summertime Ball @ London, UK
6/17 – Meltdown Festival @ London, UK
6/27 – Glastonbury @ Somerset, UK
7/3 – Open’er Festival @ Poland
7/4 – Rock Werchter @ Werchter, Belgium
7/5 – Roskilde Festival @ Roskilde, Denmark
7/17 – Gurtenfestival @ Bern, Switzerland
7/18 – Lollapalooza Paris @ Paris, France
8/7 – Øya Festival @ Oslo, Norway
8/9 – Way Out West Festival @ Gothenburg, Sweden
8/10 – Flow Festival @ Helsinki, Finland
8/14 – Paredes De Coura @ Paredes de Coura, Portugal
8/16 – MS Dockville @ Hamburg, Germany
8/17 – Lowlands Festival @ Biddinghuizen, The Netherlands
9/27 – All Things Go Festival @ Forest Hills, New York
9/28 – All Things Go Festival @ Columbia, MD
NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR
11/01 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/05 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
11/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/11 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/19 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/21 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
11/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
11/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/28 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
11/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
12/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
12/02 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater at Lumen Field
12/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
