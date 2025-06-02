Lola Young – Headline North American Tour

Ivor Novello’s Rising Star Award winner and Brit-nominated South London singer / songwriter Lola Young announces her headline North American tour slated for this November and December. The 17-date run will see Lola bring her powerhouse vocals to Toronto, New York City, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Vancouver and Seattle, before wrapping up in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 6th at 10am local time.

Since its release, Lola’s latest single “One Thing,” which arrived with a Dave Meyers-directed video, has garnered millions of views and streams.

Upcoming Live Dates

* = headline show

6/4 – La Madeleine @ Brussels, Belgium*

6/5 – Georg-Elser-Halle @ Hamburg, Germany*

6/10 – Accor Arena @ Paris, France [Billie Eilish Support]

6/11 – Accor Arena @ Paris, France [Billie Eilish Support]

6/15 – Capital FM Summertime Ball @ London, UK

6/17 – Meltdown Festival @ London, UK

6/27 – Glastonbury @ Somerset, UK

7/3 – Open’er Festival @ Poland

7/4 – Rock Werchter @ Werchter, Belgium

7/5 – Roskilde Festival @ Roskilde, Denmark

7/17 – Gurtenfestival @ Bern, Switzerland

7/18 – Lollapalooza Paris @ Paris, France

8/7 – Øya Festival @ Oslo, Norway

8/9 – Way Out West Festival @ Gothenburg, Sweden

8/10 – Flow Festival @ Helsinki, Finland

8/14 – Paredes De Coura @ Paredes de Coura, Portugal

8/16 – MS Dockville @ Hamburg, Germany

8/17 – Lowlands Festival @ Biddinghuizen, The Netherlands

9/27 – All Things Go Festival @ Forest Hills, New York

9/28 – All Things Go Festival @ Columbia, MD

NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR

11/01 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/05 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

11/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/11 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/19 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/21 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

11/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

11/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/28 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

11/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

12/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

12/02 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

12/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

