Paperwhite – This Feeling

Synth-pop duo Paperwhite—the project of siblings Katie (singer/songwriter) and Ben Marshall (producer/songwriter)—continue their resurgence with the release of their latest single, “This Feeling.”

Alongside the track, Paperwhite are also announcing their long-awaited sophomore EP, Reach, releasing June 27th. The project will feature standout singles “By Your Side,” “Unfold,” and “This Feeling,” as well as two brand new tracks.

“This Feeling” is a shimmering synth-pop track that blends lush, layered production with moments of quiet spaciousness. Fueled by kaleidoscopic synths, dreamy textures, and a pulsing, magnetic beat, the track builds with a steady rhythm that moves between tension and release in perfect balance.

At its core, the song is a reflection on uncertainty and inner resilience. “We all have those moments where the world feels unrecognizable and we’re not sure what’s coming next,” Ben and Katie share. “But there’s something inside of us that tells us to keep moving forward. Ultimately, ‘This Feeling’ is about trusting the voice inside that knows that there is still magic in the world.”

