Sienna Spiro – Dream Police

London-based singer/songwriter SIENNA SPIRO returns with her new single “Dream Police” — a darkly charged but exhilarating track recently revealed in her debut performance for COLORSxSTUDIOS. out now via Capitol Records, the 19-year-old artist’s latest stunner premieres as she gets set to support Teddy Swims on his US tour this July.

“Dream Police” mines inspiration from Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi action film Inception and delivers a surreal yet emotionally raw tale of being doomed to only see your lover in your dreams.

Said SIENNA, “I was inspired to write ‘Dream Police’ after watching the film Inception. It was the love story between Cobb and Mal, and the idea that he could only experience their love through his subconscious and dreams that really stuck with me. Sonically, “Dream Police” is very different for me but represents such an important part of myself that I wanted to share.”

Produced by Omer Fedi (Charli xcx, SZA) and Yakob (Kali Uchis, 6LACK), “Dream Police” offers a thrilling glimpse into SIENNA’s next era as an artist on the rise. One of her boldest offerings to date, the gorgeously sprawling track radiates an unstoppable energy thanks to its potent arrangement of gritty beats, thick basslines, cinematic strings and hypnotically eerie textures. In a testament to the phenomenal impact of her vocal work, SIENNA embodies an undeniable power even as she confesses to a desperate longing, frequently shifting into a tone of ominous seduction (from the chorus: “I’m coming with the dream police/If you’re ever leaving me/I will never let you go/You know, you know”).

With its feverish constellation of memory, fantasy, and unbridled outpouring, “Dream Police” arrives as a sublimely haunting love song like no other.

SIENNA SPIRO tour dates as support for Teddy Swims

7/6 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

7/8 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/9 Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

7/11 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

7/12 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

7/14 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

7/16 Washington, DC The Anthem

7/17 Washington, DC The Anthem

7/21 Erie, PA Erie Insurance Arena

