Grace Potter – Medicine

Grammy-nominated musician Grace Potter releases her long awaited album Medicine, produced by the legendary T Bone Burnett via Hollywood Records.

“I remember being in the studio with T Bone and feeling like this was everything I’d been waiting for. It never occurred to me that the album might not get released, but I’m at peace with the fact that it’s taken this long,” says Potter. “This is an album that truly belongs in its own space, and I’m so happy to finally give it the platform I know it deserves.”

In 2008, Potter went into the studio with T Bone Burnett and cut an album unlike any other in her wildly expansive body of work. Made with a wrecking crew of musical luminaries, the Burnett-produced LP captured Potter at a moment of profound metamorphosis, then wound up shelved. She has now joined forces with Hollywood Records to unearth those recordings from deep in the vaults and release Medicine: a powerhouse album that’s equal parts archival gem and thrilling new addition to her extraordinary catalog.

Recorded at The Village Studios, Medicine strays far from the high-spirited roots-rock of Potter’s earliest work, bringing a shadowy intensity to her soul-baring songs of lust and longing and self-salvation. To carve out the sonic landscape envisioned for the album, Burnett enlisted his longtime collaborators Jim Keltner, bassist Dennis Crouch, guitarist Marc Ribot, and keyboardist Keefus Ciancia.

Potter is set to appear on Live! With Kelly and Mark next Wednesday, June 4. This summer, Potter is set to join Chris Stapleton for select dates, including two nights at Madison Square Garden.

GRACE POTTER 2025 TOUR DATES

July 17, 2025 – Lowell Summer Music Series – Lowell, MA

July 18, 2025 – Rome Capitol Theatre – Rome, NY

July 19, 2025 – Artpark – Lewiston, NY

July 20, 2025 – Point of the Bluff Vineyards – Hammondsport, NY

July 23, 2025 – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, NY *Supporting Chris Stapleton

July 24, 2025 – Upper Merion Township Building Park – King Of Prussia, PA

July 25, 2025 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY *Supporting Chris Stapleton

July 26, 2025 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY *Supporting Chris Stapleton

September 28, 2025 – Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival – Franklin, TN

#gracepotter