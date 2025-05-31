Daisychain – Rivers

Chicago-based psych rock trio Daisychain shares their rip-roaring, droney guitar-heavy single “Rivers” out now, with its matching music video, where they let unspoken words hang in the air as interpersonal divides deepen.

The trio’s thrilling debut album All In A Name, produced by renowned producer, mixer and engineer Sylvia Massy (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tool, Prince) is due out June 27.

“Rivers” launches the band’s sound into a new dimension–bluesy, droning, heavy guitars dominate the soundscape, with roaring guitar riffs that emulate a free-flowing river into a sea. On the track’s subject matter, rhythm guitarist and vocalist Sophia Williams says, “‘Rivers’ embodies the unspoken words and dynamics between two people. It describes the static energy that you feel when you say one thing, but the words you really want to say hang in the air around you.

The band cites rock bands like The Black Angels and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club as inspiration for the heavier tune. Lead guitarist Frankie Sripada recalls, “Recording this one was really cool because the producer, Sylvia, wanted a big wall of sound so they beefed up the bass with heavy overdrive and layered the guitars making for a really engaging listening experience.”

On the making of the video, director Terrell Williams says, “We shot in two contrasting spaces, the clean white cyclone screen and the cozy apartment jam, and they gave me the perfect balance of creative freedom and clear vision, which let me hit a flow-state in the edit and bring it all together with trick mirror shots and visual FX.”

Williams adds, “This was one of those edits where everything just clicked, and I’m proud of what we created. Daisychain is a band I’m grateful to have crossed paths with, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

MAY

30 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

31 – El Paso, TX – Rosewood Bar

JUNE

2 – Tucson, AZ – Slow Body Beer

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Yucca Tap Room

4 – San Diego, CA – The Tower Bar

5 – Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar

6 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hotel Cafe

7 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Liquid Gravity

8 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

11- Sacramento, CA – The Torch Club

13 – Flagstaff, AZ – Hotel Monte Vista

14 – Albuquerque, NM – The Launchpad

20 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village (Album Release Show)

JULY

11 – Bloomington IL – TBA

12 – St Louis, MO – Platypus

13 – Lawrence, KS – Replay Lounge

15 – Fort Collins, CO – Surfside 7

17 – Colorado Springs, CO – Vultures

18 – Denver, CO – Skylark Lounge

19 – Keystone, CO – Snake River Saloon

23 – Omaha, NE – The Sydney

24 – Des Moines, IA – Leftys

25 – Minneapolis, MN – Zhora Darling

26 – Madison, WI – Gamma Ray

27 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

