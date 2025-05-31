Brittany Broski – Stained

Critically acclaimed internet sensation Brittany Broski has shared her stirringly dramatic new single, “Stained,” available everywhere now via Atlantic Music Group. Produced by Zhone (Kesha, Troye Sivan) and co-written by Brittany with Zhone and Annika Bennett (Chappell Roan, Lauv).

“I wanted to capture the feeling of being forever marked by a relationship,” says Brittany “Whether or not it’s something you particularly want to remember is irrelevant. It is and always will be…on you.

“Stained” follows Broski’s luminous first single and artist debut, “The Sun.”

You may already know Brittany Broski as a prolific creator, podcaster, and presence across culture. However, the best way to really get to know this Renaissance Woman is through her music. As a singer and songwriter, Broski pens unfiltered lyrics straight from the heart, while her towering vocals resound right from the soul. As a kid in Texas, Brittany initially cultivated her appreciation for music in church. Meanwhile, she gravitated towards influences as diverse as One Direction and The Beatles, going on to discover Hozier and Florence + The Machine in high school. As a self-professed “theater kid,” Broski first honed her live performance chops in school productions and recognized a passion for entertaining.

