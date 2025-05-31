Bec Lauder and The Noise – The Vessel

Bec Lauder and The Noise today have announced their debut LP The Vessel, due out August 22nd via Killphonic.

The announcement arrives along new single “Give It,” which is accompanied by a music video featuring members of the Brooklyn Nets dance team.

“‘Give It’ is a fantastically funky anthem to strut down the street to,” Lauder says. “This sultry tune lures the listener into a psychedelic funk pop dream world through sexy repetitive and rhythmic lyrics that you cannot resist dancing to. This song is paired with a flash dance style music video featuring me and a crew of dancers from the Brooklyn Nets dance team, even further emphasizing the idea of the ‘Give It’ fantasy; a world where you get what you want and you can shake it like nothing matters.”

The Vessel was born in the East Village in New York City between a bunch of friends, bonding and surviving the city through music. Comprised of Maggie Bishop (drums/vocals), Soph Shreds (guitar/bass) and Lauder (vocals/guitar/bass), the band found their sound by playing over 75 shows in New York over the past year and through their recording process. This album is a love letter to the youth in this world, meant to provide a beautiful and fantastical escape from everyday chaos. It is a reaction to all of the human feelings that we have, the memories that replay in our heads and all of the artists that prove that music is freedom.

