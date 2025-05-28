Outside Festival

Denver, CO

May 31 – June 1, 2025

What does yoga, art, idea, film and music have in common? Outside Festival in Denver this weekend. The program is diverse from Stories of Survival from Elite Athletes to a film about one woman’s ascent of Yosemite’s El Capitan in 24 hours to Khruangin this festival has everything. In a way, it is a mini-SXSW. A complete schedule is available here.

The music part of the festival includes 3 big names:

Khruangbin – Last year they were nominated for their first GRAMMY award as best new artist. They also released A LA SALA on Dead Oceans. This Houston trio is Laura Lee Ochoa, Donald “DJ” Johnson and Mark Speer.

#khruangbin

Sylvan Esso

Sylvan Esso headlined Mission Ballroom in 2023. This rock duo of Nick Sandborn & Amelia Meath last released an album in 2022 with No Rules Sandy. Amelia was at the 47th Annual Denver International Film Festival for her performance in the film, Lovers. She has worked with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Local Natives and John Cale.

#sylvanesso

Waxahatchee

In March Waxahatchee played Outlaw Fest with Willie Nelson & Family and Bob Dylan. Her GRAMMY nominated album Tigers Blood came out on ANTI-Records.

#waxa_katie

The Music Festival also includes Lord Huron, Trampled By Turtles, Neal Francis, Husbands, Hazlett, Squeaky Feet, Brothers of Brass, The Copper Children & Cole Scheifele.

#OutsideFestival #OutsideSummit #getoutside #outsidemagazine