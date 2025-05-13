Yoshika Colwell – A Poem About Walking

“A Poem About Walking” is the new single from Yoshika Colwell, following the announcement of her debut album On The Wing, due for release by Blue Flowers on July 25.

Perhaps the most poignant moment on the album, it finds Yoshika meditating on the lowest point of a broken relationship, a sadness which is beautifully echoed in the song’s sparse instrumentation and beautifully tender vocals. The song arrives with another video by Tilly Wace, who has collaborated with Yoshika on all the album’s creative.

The single started life as a poem written by Yoshika in the pandemic, as she explains

“I’ve always kept diaries, journals, books of poems and nonsensical ramblings, since I was a child. And although I lose most of my possessions, I seem to have kept hold of all of my old notebooks. There’s a lot of bad poetry in them. I periodically flick through them to see what I was writing about at different points in my life.

This poem, and then this song, is about walking up and down the beach in Broadstairs over the course of a couple of lockdowns, living with someone in a somewhat dysfunctional relationship. It’s about not being able to hold it anymore, not being able to pretend something is working that simply isn’t working. It’s a retrospective song, I think it plays with time a little bit.”

“A Poem About Walking” is the perfect microcosm of On The Wing as a whole. A captivating and sophisticated collection of eleven songs that traverse the outer regions of folk, it is a record of acceptance and self-discovery, rooted in solitude and personal healing, from one of the UK’s most exciting new singer-songwriters. Life, for us all, comes in seasons: the bitter frosts and balmy awakenings that herald the literal passing of time, but also the periods of retreat and re-emergence that bookmark our own individual paths along this mortal coil. For Yoshika, the last decade has found her existing at both ends of the spectrum. Following a period of complete dislocation fuelled by a move to a new town, lockdown and a traumatic break-up all striking in quick succession, it would take a stretch of restorative isolation to bring her back to full creative and personal health. Now, however, all of that sadness and pain, acceptance and slow-dawning hope has been channeled into On The Wing. Speaking about the album, she says

“This album is a bit of a shrine I suppose to all of the pivotal experiences that shaped me during my twenties and it’s also, I feel, a tentative lean towards hopefulness for the future.

It is, at its core, an album about acceptance and release, and freedom from old binds. It was an extremely emotional and cathartic record to make. It was a challenge to put all of the things I was scared to say into these songs, to finally let them out of my head without shying away from the ugly or unpalatable emotions, but it felt like the only thing to do.

The process felt quite ritualistic, akin to writing down the things you know you need to let go of on a piece of paper and burning it.”

#yoshikacolwell