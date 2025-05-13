When Rivers Meet – When Rivers Meet

When Rivers Meet have released their self-titled new single taken from the forthcoming album Addicted To You out May 23rd.

‘When Rivers Meet’ closes the record and from its delicate Americana beginnings it bursts into a huge rock ‘n’ roll chorus, becoming a triumphant tribute song to the band’s loyal fanbase ‘The Rapids’.

Speaking to their fans about the single When Rivers Meet say, “Your energy and passion lift us up, just like rapids shaping the course of a river. This song is our way of honouring the powerful connection we share with you.”

Their upcoming fourth album Addicted To You has been recorded in The Boathouse Studio, Suffolk and produced and mixed by Adam Bowers. Newly-expanded to become a six-piece band – both on record and on stage – the album dramatically expands the band’s signature blues-rock sound, bringing an incredible array of new sonic textures and an atmospheric and intriguing production which showcases the ambitious and dynamic music When Rivers Meet have crafted.



This will be shown to full effect in their headline shows in May, as well as during their major Tree Of Life Tour in the autumn.



The band’s headline dates are as follows:

ADDICTED TO YOU SHOWS

May 23 – Glasgow, Oran Mor

May 24 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

May 26 – Southampton, The Brook

May 29 – Norwich, The Waterfront

TREE OF LIFE TOUR DATES

Sept 28th – Bath, Komedia

Oct 2nd – Stamford, Corn Exchange

Oct 3rd – Newbury, Arlington Arts

Oct 26th – Aberdeen, The Lemon Tree

Oct 31st – Southport, The Atkinson

Nov 1st – Manchester, Band On The Wall

Nov 2nd – London, Islington Assembly Hall

Nov 6th – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

Nov 7th – Barnsley, Birdwell Venue

Nov 8th – Gateshead, Glasshouse ICM

Nov 9th – Carlisle, Old Fire Station

Nov 20th – Cardiff, The Globe

Nov 21st – Chester, The Live Rooms

Nov 22nd – Gloucester, Guildhall

Nov 27th – Reading, Sub 89

