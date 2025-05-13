When Rivers Meet – When Rivers Meet
When Rivers Meet have released their self-titled new single taken from the forthcoming album Addicted To You out May 23rd.
‘When Rivers Meet’ closes the record and from its delicate Americana beginnings it bursts into a huge rock ‘n’ roll chorus, becoming a triumphant tribute song to the band’s loyal fanbase ‘The Rapids’.
Speaking to their fans about the single When Rivers Meet say, “Your energy and passion lift us up, just like rapids shaping the course of a river. This song is our way of honouring the powerful connection we share with you.”
Their upcoming fourth album Addicted To You has been recorded in The Boathouse Studio, Suffolk and produced and mixed by Adam Bowers. Newly-expanded to become a six-piece band – both on record and on stage – the album dramatically expands the band’s signature blues-rock sound, bringing an incredible array of new sonic textures and an atmospheric and intriguing production which showcases the ambitious and dynamic music When Rivers Meet have crafted.
This will be shown to full effect in their headline shows in May, as well as during their major Tree Of Life Tour in the autumn.
The band’s headline dates are as follows:
ADDICTED TO YOU SHOWS
May 23 – Glasgow, Oran Mor
May 24 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
May 26 – Southampton, The Brook
May 29 – Norwich, The Waterfront
TREE OF LIFE TOUR DATES
Sept 28th – Bath, Komedia
Oct 2nd – Stamford, Corn Exchange
Oct 3rd – Newbury, Arlington Arts
Oct 26th – Aberdeen, The Lemon Tree
Oct 31st – Southport, The Atkinson
Nov 1st – Manchester, Band On The Wall
Nov 2nd – London, Islington Assembly Hall
Nov 6th – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill
Nov 7th – Barnsley, Birdwell Venue
Nov 8th – Gateshead, Glasshouse ICM
Nov 9th – Carlisle, Old Fire Station
Nov 20th – Cardiff, The Globe
Nov 21st – Chester, The Live Rooms
Nov 22nd – Gloucester, Guildhall
Nov 27th – Reading, Sub 89
