Tune-Yards – How Big Is the Rainbow

Tune-Yards, the dynamic duo of Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner, have released their new single “How Big Is The Rainbow” – the final offering prior to the release of their upcoming album, Better Dreaming, out May 16. The track is accompanied by a music video featuring comedian and actress, Star Amerasu, and directed by Dominic Mercurio.

On the new track, Merrill shares “The title lyric came out in a flash, and felt more sincere than I’ve ever been lyrically, maybe. But in this day and age, there is no room for subtlety when it comes to advocating for every single human being, for our trans family especially. And SHIT, how big IS the fucking rainbow?! It feels like the time to prove it to each other, to show each other how big it can be.” “How Big Is The Rainbow” follows pre-release singles “Limelight” and “Heartbreak.”’ The duo recently performed on CBS Saturday Morning. Record stores across America and Mexico will be celebrating the release of their new album this week with listening parties both at hi-fi listening bars and indie retail, and they will also be doing an in-store and signing at Amoeba Records in San Francisco on May 17th.

Tune-Yards have announced a full U.S. headline tour this fall, with newly added September dates kicking off in Washington D.C. on September 22 at the Howard Theatre. The tour follows a handful of shows supporting Ani DiFranco, and includes stops at Nashville’s Exit/In, Fine Line in Minneapolis, and wraps at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom. Today’s announcement follows the kickoff to their U.S. tour last week, featuring intimate shows in major cities in celebration of their upcoming album release. The band also recently announced a June West Coast run, with dates at The Bellwether in Los Angeles and a hometown show at Berkeley’s UC Theatre. These newly announced fall shows will mark the final leg of their U.S touring before heading overseas for a UK and European headline tour in November, including a performance at the Royal Festival Hall in London on November 22.

For all U.S. dates, Tune-Yards has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting Street Spirit and their work as an independent newspaper dedicated to covering homelessness and poverty from the perspective of those most impacted. The paper is sold on the streets of Berkeley and Oakland by unhoused people, who keep 100% of the donations they receive. A full list of tour dates are below, and tickets go on sale this Friday, May 16 at 10am local.

TUNE-YARDS TOUR DATES

May 13 – Northampton, MA, USA, Iron Horse Music Hall ^ – SOLD OUT

May 15 – New York, NY, 101 Club ^ – SOLD OUT

June 11 – Los Angeles, CA, The Bellwether

June 13 – Berkeley, CA, UC Theatre

June 14 – Felton, CA, Felton Music Hall

June 15 – Menlo Park, CA, The Guild

June 17 – Eugene, OR, WOW Hall

June 18 – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

August 16 – Elora, ON, Canada, Riverfest Elora

August 23 – Carnation, WA, THING

September 6 – Evanston, IL, Evanston Folk Festival

September 9 – Fort Collins, CO, New Belgium Brewery *

September 10 – Boulder, CO, Chautauqua Auditorium *

September 11 – Boulder, CO, Chautauqua Auditorium *

September 14 – San Diego, CA, Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay *

September 20 – Camden, NJ (XPN) – XPoNential Music Festival

September 22 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

September 24 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

September 25 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

September 26 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

September 27 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

September 29 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI

September 30 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

October 1 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

October 2 – Madison, WI – The Majestic

October 4 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Back Room

October 5 – Detroit, MI – El Club

October 6 – Columbus, OH – Skullys

October 8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

October 9 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

November 15 – Berlin, Germany, Festsaal Kreuzberg

November 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tolhuistuin

November 18 – Gent, Belgium, Wintercircus

November 19 – Paris, France, La Bellevilloise

November 21 – Brighton, UK, Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts

November 22 – London, UK, Royal Festival Hall

November 23 – Manchester, UK, Aviva Studios

November 25 – Leeds, UK, Irish Centre

November 26 – Glasgow, UK, St Luke’s

November 27 – Sunderland, UK, The Fire Station

November 29 – Dublin, Ireland, Whelan’s

^ with JayWood

* Supporting Ani DiFranco

