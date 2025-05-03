Dahlia Dumont – FANTASIA

Dahlia Dumont released FANTASIA on April 25 via the French record label SINGLE BEL.

FANTASIA includes singles “Stalker”, “Consent”, and “Semi-Automatic Trinket (TAKE IT!)”

A transatlantic “family” of international musicians based in NYC and Paris, Dahlia Dumont’s The Blue Dahlia is known for their high-energy mix of accordion and ukulele-colored folk, dancehall, reggae, soul, and jazz, topped off with fantasy, and lyrics in both French and English.

Through her eclectic and internationally-inspired songs, Dahlia explores issues of society and the human condition; from feel-good voting anthems to a cumbia-rap that questions US gun culture; from a surrealist jazzy-French tune on suicide to an electro-folk-rock on the grey area of consent, interwoven with songs about love, jealousy, sexuality and spirituality.

Originally from Brooklyn, singer-songwriter and ukulélé-ista Dahlia Dumont began the project in 2012 with NY musicians hailing from Mexico, Japan, several Latin American countries and all over the US. Dahlia, herself a product of immigrant parents from the Middle Eastern and Eastern Europe, always filled with wanderlust for music and culture, traveled from a young age, especially to France and Senegal, picking up French as a second language. Following her first music tour to Paris in 2015, Dahlia expanded her “Blue Dahlia family,” linking up with Paris-based musicians. Dahlia now lives and performs between the two countries, and works regularly with both the NY and Paris bands.

The music has a strong improvisational component. All TBD musicians bring their own cultural and musical influences into the live performances.

