Caitlin Cannon – You’re Losing Me

Nashville’s Caitlin Cannon has released “You’re Losing Me,” the latest stunner from her forthcoming LP, Love Addict, out on May 9th. In

“You’re Losing Me,” the building arrangement captures the quiet panic of losing a lover to apathy. “Not to genderalize, but have you ever known a man who’s stunned when a relationship ends, while the woman’s been emotionally checked out for months?” she asks. “I wanted to put it in simple terms for the guy exiting my life at the time, and give advance notice for anyone who might enter.” The song’s tactful lyrical placement and disjointed melody echo the careful dance of a breaking heart ready to walk away to be heard and seen.

“You’re Losing Me” follows “Jesus Is My Lover,” Cannon’s cosmically sarcastic and seductively absurd journey into the depths of desire that begs us to take a ride into a world where the only real danger is taking oneself too seriously. Lead single “Love Addict,” an immersive, slow-burn confession full of intoxication and reckless abandon, is equal parts romantic escapism and raw self-awareness. The video, filmed and directed by Jesse Weeden, features cameos from Pam Tillis, Logan Ledger, Oliver Bates Craven (Sierra Ferrell), along with Cannon’s studio band—Jon Murray (Miranda Lambert), Eddy Dunlap (The Grand Ole Opry Band, The Time Jumpers), and the album’s producer, Misa Arriaga (Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson).

