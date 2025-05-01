silya – What Was It All For?

Canadian-born, London-based singer-songwriter and bedroom producer, silyla, unveils her new single “What Was It All For?” With soft, Billie Eilish and PinkPantheress-inspired vocals, innovative production, and nostalgic R&B melodies, silyla has got a unique story to tell.

“what was it all for?” is available now on your streaming service of choice via APOLLO Distribution.

With catchy, danceable grooves and her signature bedroom style production, the track feels like a sun-soaked anthem – the perfect soundtrack for the summer ahead.

Made in silyla’s boyfriend’s (and producer) childhood bedroom, “what was it all for?” came to life in just an hour. With the original demo vocals making most of the record, this is the song silyla is most excited about to date.

Speaking on the making of what was it all for?, silyla shares; “The song just flowed out of me and we knew straight away it was a hit. It’s a shame as I don’t have much of a following at all, I just spend all my time at home making music. Making music with your partner is also a very special unique experience. You get to write so quickly and honestly, mess around, not take yourself so seriously. It has really helped me grow as an artist in such a special way. As soon as Rndmbeats played the guitar loop the song just flowed out of me. It was so easy. It felt so nostalgic, so soft, so me, so silyla. At the time we were living in a small country town. I was going to the fields everyday and singing to the cows cause there was nothing else to do. Whenever I think of this song I think back to those fields. The nostalgia made me subconsciously reminisce about old relationships that had naturally, as life does, drifted away from me. all the love, and care, late nights, early mornings, memories and promises you make with people, just for them to become strangers. What was it all for? nothing in the end. but still this song has a sense of acceptance. I always write from a place for some sort of hope or acceptance. I am proud of the sonics and storytelling of this song, I feel it a pillar of my artistic journey.”

